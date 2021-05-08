Jodi Rinne enjoys teamwork, bonds made at CHI Health Lakeside

"I think the nurse's aide position made me a better nurse," Rinne said. "Because then whenever I was a nurse, I made sure that I always helped the whole team and knew that everybody was an important part of the job."

After graduating, Rinne worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Methodist Hospital in Omaha and in 2011, she became a charge nurse at Methodist Women's Hospital. That same year, she received her master's degree.

Eventually, Rinne took her first management job as nurse manager at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Again, she said her mother was an inspiration for moving up the take the role.

"She's always enjoyed her job as a director, and I was pretty big into sports and athletics in high school, so I always enjoyed the leadership aspect of whatever I was doing," she said.

After moving to Fremont and working another director position in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Rinne started work at CHI Health again in December 2018.

In her position, Rinne manages the nurses and scheduling, as well as making sure the proper policies and procedures are in place for evidence-based care.