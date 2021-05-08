Jodi Rinne enjoys teamwork, bonds made at CHI Health Lakeside

Looking back on her previous nursing positions in obstetrics, Jodi Rinne said nothing beat the bonds she made with her patients.
"You help them through a once-in-a-lifetime experience and you get to see a miracle every single day," she said. "And so I left the day knowing that I bonded with my patients and did a good job."
Now as director of maternal child services at CHI Health Lakeside in Omaha, Rinne, who lives in Fremont, leads the department's labor and deliveries, postpartum and the newborn intensive care unit.
Born and raised in Grand Island, Rinne's love of nursing came from her mother, an obstetrician.
"Growing up, for as long as I can remember, she would always ask all of my friends, 'Have you ever considered nursing as a profession?" she said. "I mean like, all the time, even if they already had their minds made up."
Rinne's relationship with CHI Health started in high school, as she would volunteer as an escort at CHI Health St. Francis.
"I shadowed a nurse in high school and got labor delivery experience, and I just fell in love with it," she said. "So I always knew I wanted to go into women's health, labor and delivery, postpartum."
Rinne attended Clarkson College in Omaha, where she received her bachelor's degree in science and nursing in 2008. During her time there, she worked as a medical surgical aide, as well as a nurse's aide.
"I think the nurse's aide position made me a better nurse," Rinne said. "Because then whenever I was a nurse, I made sure that I always helped the whole team and knew that everybody was an important part of the job."
After graduating, Rinne worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Methodist Hospital in Omaha and in 2011, she became a charge nurse at Methodist Women's Hospital. That same year, she received her master's degree.
Eventually, Rinne took her first management job as nurse manager at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Again, she said her mother was an inspiration for moving up the take the role.
"She's always enjoyed her job as a director, and I was pretty big into sports and athletics in high school, so I always enjoyed the leadership aspect of whatever I was doing," she said.
After moving to Fremont and working another director position in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Rinne started work at CHI Health again in December 2018.
In her position, Rinne manages the nurses and scheduling, as well as making sure the proper policies and procedures are in place for evidence-based care.
"As a director, you obviously don't get that bedside patient care," she said. "If it gets busy, I'll still chip in obviously to help, but as the unit grows and develops and transforms to a great culture, that's what you thrive off of as a director."
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rinne said she's had to deal with changing circumstances while making sure that her staff and patients were remaining safe.
"It was just constant changing and communication," she said. "I was very connected at that time to all the communication coming out because I had to make sure we protected the nurses and the patients."
Rinne said she was thankful for her staff members' caring and compassionate dedication to the people they serve.
"They take care of your loved ones, they work on holidays, weekends, nights," she said. "And they do it because they love it and they do it because they want to take care of people and make a difference."
Even with the pandemic and lack of information toward the beginning, Rinne said her staff are still willing to give everything for their work.
"It's a profession that you can make a difference every single day when you show up at work," she said, "and I think that's pretty cool."