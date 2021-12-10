Joey Spellerberg honored with other mayors by U.S. Global Leadership Coalition

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg was recently honored by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition for his work at its annual Tribute Celebration on Tuesday.

“It was a neat day, and it’s neat to be able to represent Fremont,” he said. “I do see this as a Fremont award, and it was great to have our community represented as a part of this.”

USGLC honored almost 100 mayors from across the country for their leadership with former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“USGLC is proud to honor Mayor Spellerberg because he has been an influential advocate for strengthening American global leadership to support our communities here at home,” USGLC President and CEO Liz Schrayer said in a press release.

Formed in 1995, USGLC is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting national security and foreign policy to improve the country’s economy and safety.

On Sept. 28, Spellerberg issued a proclamation declaring the day as U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day and highlighting Fremont’s job opportunities and Midland University.

“Your proclamation was inspiring, not only showcasing the success of your city, but to demonstrate to your constituents that engaging globally matters to their everyday lives,” Schrayer said in a thank-you letter.

A few weeks after the proclamation, Spellerberg said he was asked to join USGLC’s Nebraska Advisory Committee.

“Our goal as a committee in Nebraska is to advocate for Nebraska in the world and our local communities,” Spellerberg said. “And so it’s kind of our connection to Washington, D.C., and what goes on in the world and how that affects local communities right here in Fremont.”

The committee’s more than 100 members include Warren Buffett, former Gov. Ben Nelson and Sens. Adam Morfeld and Rita Sanders.

“As a benefit to the people here in Fremont, it just lets our voice be heard,” he said. “And so that’s important, not only in Fremont and state of Nebraska, but also in the world as well.”

USGLC’s celebration also included a tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell and a recognition of U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Todd Young for their work.

With the mayors’ recognition, Schrayer said in the release that they were on the frontlines handling issues with the economy and COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mayors across America are stepping up, knowing that diplomacy and development are essential to the health, safety, and economic interests of every American family,” she said. “It’s exciting to recognize them.”

Spellerberg said he and the city of Fremont were honored for supporting the country’s leadership in global affairs.

“It’s a Fremont award,” he said. “What happens here locally does make an impact in the world, and sometimes it’s hard to see, but when you look at Fremont and our strong, ag-based economy, it’s really important that we have access to the global marketplace.”

Additionally, Spellerberg said he believes it’s important as mayor to have a global perspective in order to serve Fremont well.

“This is an award as well for Fremont as a whole in just the recognition that’s going on here,” he said. “So it definitely was an honor.”

