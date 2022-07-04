 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John C. Fremont Days adds opening ceremony this year

John C. Fremont Days will have an opening ceremony this year in conjunction with MainStreet of Fremont’s Concert in the Park.

The opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Chatauqua Tent in John C. Fremont Park.

The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department will provide free children’s activities at 6:30 p.m.

The Silver Moon Band will take the stage at 7 p.m.

