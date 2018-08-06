This year’s John C. Fremont Days Cruisers on Main Car & Bike Show featured 392 cars, bikes and trucks.
The following awards were presented:
Best of Results
Salute to Our Troops: Rinda Sawyer, Fremont, 1918 REO Bus.
Mayor’s Choice: Howard Hanson, Cedar Bluffs, 1957 Ford F350.
Police Department’s Choice: Andy Ranschau, Sioux Center, 1971 Plymouth Cuda.
Fire Department’s Choice: Carl Bortol, Waterloo, 1970 Chevy Chevelle.
Dunbar Street Cruisers Choice: Stan Hoogland, Granville, 1961 Chevrolet Nomad.
Best Engineered: Dan Gernstein, Omaha, 1955 Chevy Nomad.
Bassett Truck & Trailer Repair: Mike Smith, Pierce, 1972 Chevy C-10 Cheyenne.
Goree Backhoe & Excavating: Kathy Springborg, Fort Calhoun, 1966 Pontiac Canadian Convertible.
Structural Component Systems: Mark Headrick, Lincoln, 1964 Chevy Corvette.
S&S Locksmith Choice: Dave Pokorski, Omaha, 1965 Chevrolet Biscayne.
Tailgate Motors Choice: LJ Porter, Fremont, 1979 Ford Bronco.
Christensen Corp Choice: David Waltemade, Cedar Bluffs, 1955 Chevy Bel Air.
BNE Construction Choice: Bill Finn, Bennington, 1967 Chevy Camaro RSSS.
In Memory of Paul Hartung: Ron and Dee Morin, Council Bluffs, 1957 Chevrolet 150.
In Memory of Dan Coughlin: Dustin Papa, Fremont, 1968 Chevrolet Camaro.
In Memory of Al Enfield: Rick Masten, Grand Island, 1937 Oldsmobile F-37.
In Memory of Don Mohr: Dwaine Gillespie, Omaha, 1956 Chevy 210 2-door.
In Memory of Eugene “Mr. T” Troester: Fred Mittan, Wahoo, 1955 Pontiac Chieftain.
Ford Dealer Choice: Lyle Saunders, Fremont, 1964 Ford Thunderbird.
Mopar Dealer Choice: Rich and Jodi Jackson, Louisville, 1935 Plymouth PJ Six Coupe.
GM Dealer Choice: Steven Breazeale, Omaha, 1937 Chevy Sedan.
Worker’s Choice – Stock: Dan Gernstein, Omaha, 1955 Chevy Nomad.
Worker’s Choice – Modified: Greg Gilligan, Fremont, 1962 Chevy Nova.
Best of Show – Stock: Larry and Marg Fuchs, Arlington, 1965 Pontiac GTO.
Best of Show – Modified: Todd Widhalm, Sioux City, 1962 Chevy Impala.
Dunbar “Cool Custom”: John Stick, Omaha, 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air.
Motorcycle results
Best of Show Motorcycle: David Petersen, Council Bluffs, 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide.
Harley-Davidson: 1, TJ Croft, Fremont, 1997 Harley Davidson. FLSTS. 2, Jerrad Hallstrom, Arlington, 2005 Harley-Davidson Road King. 3, Mary Petersen, Council Bluffs, 2013 Harley-Davidson Cug Road Glide.
All other makes: 1, Scott Nealy, Lincoln, 2005 Suzuki GSXR 60V. 2, Robin Ritter, Fremont, 2001 Heartland Chopper. 3, James Martinez, Omaha, 2012 Ducati Piavel.
Custom/Show Bikes: 1, David Petersen, Council Bluffs, 2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide. 2, David Groene, Fremont, 2016 Harley-Davidson FLHTCS. 3, Bob Ivester, Fort Calhoun, 1999 Suzuki, Intruder.
Antique 1990 and older: 1, Mo and Jo Gakeweiel, Aurora, 1959 Cushman Eagle. 2, Randy Bentley, Fremont, 1978 Honda Win Star. 3, Tim Hardesty, Lincoln, 1955 Harley-Davidson.
Small Engine/Mini-Bikes: 1, Fred Witte, Omaha, 1959 Cushman Eagle. 2, Mike Petersen, Fremont, 1946, Cushman Step-Thur. 3, Tracy Moore, Fremont, 1975 Honda CL360.
Class 561: 1, Ron Johnson, Omaha, 1918 Excelsior Series 18.
Car Show results
Stock 1939 & Older: 1, Bob Buer, Fremont, 1927 Ford T Roadster.
Stock 1940-1948: 1, Maxine Herring, Fremont, 1948 Ford Super Deluxe. 2, John Thurber, Omaha, 1947 Chevy Fleetline. 3, Jerry Leaver, Fremont, 1947 Chevy Fleetline.
Stock 1949-1954: 1, Ted Dimmitt, Fremont, 1950 Mercury 4 Door. 2, Paul Frics, Bennington, 1954 Pontiac Star Chief. 3, Steve and Jodi Gillette, Council Bluffs, 1952 Buick Special.
Stock 1955-1957: 1, Bob Lane, Blair, 1955 Chevy Bel Air. 2, Les Domina, Fremont, 1957 Chevy Bel Air. 3, Ron and Dee Morin, Council Bluffs, 1957 Chevrolet 150.
Stock 1958-1961: 1, Mike Cosentino, Omaha, 1959 Cadillac Convertible. 2, Robert and Cheryl Fuchs, Arlington, 1961 Ford Starliner. 3, Steve Stark, Springfield, 1960 Chevrolet Impala.
Stock 1962-1964: 1, Dave and Carol Cole, Omaha, 1963 Ford Galaxie 500 XL. 2, Everett Carlson, Fremont, 1962 Chevy Impala. 3, Bill Peck Sr., Carter Lake, 1964 Ford Fairlane 500.
Stock 1965-1966: 1, Larry and Marg Fuchs, Arlington, 1965 Pontiac GTO. 2, Steve Springborg, Fort Calhoun, 1966 Chevy Nova. 3(t), Alan Wiese, Tekamah, 1966 Ford Mustang, and Rita Cernin Goree, Fremont, 1966 Ford Mustang.
Stock 1967-1969: 1, Bernie Slowik, Papillion, 1969 Plymouth, 383 Barracuda. 2, Duane Scardina, Randolph, 1967 Chevy Camaro. 3, Steve Springborg, Omaha, 1967 Chevy Nova.
Stock 1970-1973: 1, Howard Toelle, Omaha, 1870 Plymouth GTX. 2, Gary Thieschafer, Council Bluffs, 1970 Plymouth Cuda. 3, Lynne Ranschau, Sioux Center, 1971 Plymouth Cuda.
Stock 1974-1994: 1, Alan and Cathy Nealy, Lincoln, 1975 Ford Elite. 2, Cecil Haley, Omaha, 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass. 3, Bill Rasmussen, Blair, 1977 Chevy Monte Carlo.
Stock 1995-2009: 1, Karen and Barney Jones, Council Bluffs, 2008 Ford Bullitt Mustang. 2, March/Martinez, Denver, 2000 Plymouth Prowler. 3, Tyler Srb, Linwood, 2006 Pontiac GTO.
Stock 2010-Present: 1, Brian Gronenthal, Fremont, 2013 Ford Shelby GT 500. 2, Andrew Ives, Omaha, 2016 Ford Mustang. 3, Joe Skradski, Papillion, 2019 Dodge Challenger.
Modified 1929 & Older: 1, Kevin Graham, Omaha, 1929 Ford Mudel A 5-window Coupe. 2, Skip Sawyer, Fremont, 1927 Ford Model T. 3, Grant Kroft, Bellwood, 1929 Ford Model A Coupe.
Modified 1930-1934: 1, Steve Peck, Elkhorn, 1932 Ford Hi Boy. 2, Bob Taylor, Fremont, 1931 Ford 2-door Sedan. 3, Gary Morris, Fremont, 1930 Ford Sedan Delivery.
Modified Coupes 1932-1934: 1, Matt Updick, Fremont, 1934 Ford Coupe. 2, Richard Berkland, Waterloo, 1934 Ford 3W Coupe. 3, Bob Stiver, Fremont, 1934, Ford Coupe.
Modified 1935-1939: 1, Rick Masten, Grand Island, 1937 Oldsmobile F-37. 2, Kurt Chudomelka, Fremont, 1938 Chevy Coupe. 3, John Ferrin, Omaha, 1936 Ford 2-door Sedan.
Modified 1940-1948: 1, Jim Weitzenkamp, Hooper, 1940 Ford 2-door Sedan. 2, Jim and Barb Toohey, Oakland, 1941 Willys Coupe. 3, Don Mahan, Omaha, 1947 Ford Deluxe.
Modified 1949-1954: 1, Gary and Mary Wakehouse, Council Bluffs, 1950 Chevy 2-door Fleetline. 2, George Berstler, Randolph, 1950 Chevy Sedan Deliver.
Modified 1955: 1, Dan Gernstein, Omaha, 1955 Chevy Nomad. 2, Ralph Pickens, Omaha, 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air. 3, Fred Mittan, Wahoo, 1955 Pontiac Chieftain.
Modified 1956: 1, Dwaine Gillespie, Omaha, 1956 Chevy 210 2-door. 2, Ronald Brichacek, Schuyler, 1956 Ford Victoria. 3, Clifford Chushman, Fremont, 1956 Chevy Bel Air 2-door HT.
Modified 1957: 1, Danny Keller, Lincoln, 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.
Modified 1958-1961: 1, Stan Hoogland, Granville, 1961 Chevrolet Nomad. 2, Alex Flores, Fremont, 1959 Chevy Bel Air.
Modified 1962-1964: 1, Todd Widhalm, Sioux City, 1962 Chevy Impala. 2, Mitch Godsey, Kennard, 1963 Chevy Nova II. 3, Greg Gilligan, Fremont, 1962 Chevy Nova.
Modified 1965-1966: 1, Butch Bassett, Fremont, 1966 Chevy Nova SS. 2, Barry Smith, Omaha, 1965 Chevy Chevelle. 3, Dave Pokorski, Omaha, 1965 Chevrolet Biscayne.
Modified 1967-1969: 1, Casey Dunson, Fremont, 1969 Chevy Camaro. 2, Bill Finn, Bennington, 1967 Chevy Camaro RSSS. 3, John and Kathy Liston, Fremont, 1968 Olds 442.
Modified 1970-1972: Andy Ranschau, Sioux Center, 1971 Plymouth Cuda. 2, Brian Rezac, Fremont, 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS. 3, Wes Eulasick, Fremont, 1972 Chevy Monte Carlo.
Modified 1973-1994: 1, Andrew Sutton, Elkhorn, 1979 Pontiac Trans Am. 2, Johnny Nunn, Lincoln, 1986 Buick Regal. 3, Tim Varn, Omaha, 1982 Chevrolet El Camino.
Modified 1995-2009: 1, Andrew Updike, Fremont, 1999 Ford Mustang. 2, Garret Swanson, Fremont, 2001 Ford Mustang Cobra.
Modified 2010-Present: 1, Jeff Bulin, Gretna, 2016 Dodge Hellcat. 2, Jason Horvatilh, Elkhorn, 2011 Ford Shelby GT 500. 3, Mike Jones, Bellevue, 2014 Chevy Camaro 1LE.
Corvette 1953-1967: 1, Ron Gillis, Omaha, 1963. 2, Jim Zimmerman, Omaha, 1967. 3, Marvin Bradfield, Lewis, 1966.
Corvette 1968-1996: 1, Ed Frey, Fremont, 1994. 2, Kelly Perry, Fremont, 1993. 3, Don Sawyer, Fremont, 1982.
Corvette 1997-2004: 1, Harold Kirchhoff, Lincoln, 1999. 2, Brad Frandsen, Lincoln, 1998. 3, Mike and Cheryl Miller, Omaha, 2004.
Corvette 2005-2013: 1, Richard Beamdenburgh, Fremont, 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport. 2, Craig Johnson, Blair, 2013 Chevrolette Corvette. 3, Ed and Connie Nelson, Lincoln, 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport.
Corvette 2014-Present: 1, Jim Norwood, Fremont, 2014 Chevrolet Corvette. 2. Mike Jones, Bellevue, 2017 Chevrolet Corvette. 3, Arian Meske, Farragut, 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport.
Corvette Z06-ZR1 (all years): 1, Mike and Carol Hamel, Craig, 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. 2, Mike Holland, Lincoln, 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
Special – Rat Rods: 1, Jeff Helgoth, Lincoln, 1946 Ford Truck. 2, Raymond Wright, Missouri Valley, 1929 Ford A.
Special – Orphan: 1, Scott Reeson, Fremont, 1969 Saab Sonett. 2, John Wyant, Newman Grove, 1961 Nash Metropolitan. 3, Doug and Kathy Hartmann, Fremont, 1958 Edsel Pacer.
Special – Foreign: 1, Ted Ferrin, Fremont, 1980 Triumph Spitfire. 2, Rod Bilderback, Bennington, 1991 Acura NSX. 3, Kevin and Celena Metcalf, Waverly, 1986 BMW 325 ES.
Special – Pro-Street: 1, Mark Headrick, Lincoln, 1964 Chevy Corvette. 2, Scott Bott, Fremont, 1973 Chevy Vega. 3, Gerald Ritter, Fremont, 1979 Chevy Corvette.
Special – Race Cars: 1, Shannan Foster, Omaha, 1964 Dodge 330. 2, Kelly Jensen, Nickerson, 1958 Chevy Corvette.
Special – Unfinished 1979 & Older: 1, Steve Malcom, Lincoln, 1941 Chevrolet Camaro. 2, Jeff Herrick, Arlington, 1928 Ford A. 3, Charlie Puls, Fremont, 1959 Chevy Biscayne.
Special – Pedal Cars, Bicycles & Soap Box: 1, Leilani c/o Krista Anderson, Fremont, Trike/Tricycle 44 02. 2, Owen Sutton, Elkhorn, Dog Van.
Special – Specialty (Police, Ambulance, Hearse, etc.): 1, Pat Toscano, Council Bluffs, 1971 Plymouth Satellite. 2, Jill Graham, Gretna, 1965 Chevy Impala.
Special – Survivor: 1, Tom Brandt, Omaha, 1983 Mazda, RX-7. 2, Mike Smith, Pierce, 1975 Chevy Monte Carlo. 3, Don and Deb Kubik, Omaha, 1954 Chevy Corvette.
2WD Trucks – Stock 1959 & Older: 1, Tim Stromquist, Oakland, 1946 Chevrolet Carry-All. 2, Howard Hanson, Cedar Bluffs, 1957 Ford F350. 3, Skip Sawyer, Fremont, 1949 Ford Pickup F1.
2WD Trucks – Stock 1960-1972: 1, Marge Schultz, Fremont, 1967 Ford Ranchero. 2, Scott Brettmann, Fremont, 1972 Chevy Cheyenne Super Pickup. 3, Rod and Shar Porath, Lincoln, 1967 Chevy C-10 Heavy ½.
2WD Trucks – Stock 1973-2004: 1, Jerry and Rhonda Rosenthal, Fremont, 1994 Chevy Silverado. 2, James LaRocca, Morse Bluff, 1997 Nissan Pickup. 3, Jay Armstrong, Dodge, 1978 Dodge Warlock.
2WD Trucks – Modified 1959 & Older: 1, Randy Voecks, Fremont, 1957 Ford Ranchero. 2, Carl Bortol, Waterloo, 1959 Chevy Apache Truck. 3, John Johnson, Ralston, 1937 Chevy Van.
2WD Trucks – Modified 1960-1972: 1, Mike Smith, Pierce, 1972 Chevy C-10 Cheyenne. 2, Grant Richards, Firth, Chevy C-10 Custom Pickup. 3, Matt Fagan, Fremont, 1972 Chevy El Camino.
2WD Trucks – Modified 1973-2004: 1, Gary Allen, Blair, 2002 Chevy S-10. 2, Mo Gakemeier, Aurora, 1991 Chevrolet S-10. 3, Mike Hergenroder, Omaha, 1986 Chevy C-10.
2WD Trucks – Modified 2005-Present: 1, Steve and Dottie Funke, Omaha, 2006 Chevy SSR.
All 4X4 Trucks – 1973-2004: 1, Gene Barr, Schuyler, 1996 GMC 4x4. 2, John Mossburg, Council Bluffs, 1995 Chevy 4x4 Shortbox.
All 4X4 Trucks – 2005-Present: 1, Justin Vyhlidal, Fremont, 2019 Dodge RAM.
Offroad 1979 & Older: 1, Ronald Schindler, North Bend, 1979 International Scout II. 2, LJ Porter, Fremont, 1979 Ford Bronco.
Offroad 1980-1999: 1, Dion Menking, Fremont, 1987 Chevrolet K-5 Blazer. 2, Don Sawyer, Fremont, 1987 Suzuki Samurai.
Offroad 2000-Present: 1, Justin Vyhlidal, Fremont, 2015 Kawasaki Teryx. 2, Doug Ivester, Omaha, 2009 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. 3, Earl Sulley, Fremont, 2002 Ford Ranger.
2WD Trucks – Stock 2005-Present: 1, Susan Schotte, Arlington, 2005 Chevy SSR Truck.