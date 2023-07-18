Whether they meandered down Main Street looking at rows of shiny cars, caught some candy at the parade or loaded up on festival food in the park, visitors to the John C. Fremont Days had an opportunity for loads of fun during the weekend.

This marked the 35th year for the annual festival, which featured a host of educational, historical and entertaining events.

Barry Reker, festival president, was pleased with the turnout.

“I’ve not seen crowds like this in years,” said Reker, who portrays the festival’s iconic namesake. “I’d consider it a success.”

Many people enjoyed the “Omaha Children’s Museum’s Dinosaur Safari” in the former FNBO building downtown on Friday and Saturday. A new activity at the festival this year, the exhibit featured large models of dinosaurs like a stegosaurus and the “Photosaurus Rex” (the head of a T-Rex).

“The dinosaur exhibit was just amazing,” Reker said. “Every time you opened the door, there would be people in line and they’d just go through it constantly, nonstop, from open to close.”

Folks flocked to the annual parade on Sunday.

“This was one of the better parades I’ve seen in a while,” Reker said. “This is back to pre-pandemic numbers as far as I’m concerned.”

Music drew visitors to the heart of Fremont as well.

“Lemon Fresh Day (band) drew a really good crowd on Saturday night in the Beer Garden,” Reker said.

A good crowd also came to hear “The Garage Band” on Saturday evening in the Chautauqua Tent in John C. Fremont City Park.

Almost every chair was filled in the tent as magician Joe Cole kept kids and adults laughing with his jokes and tricks on Saturday.

“There were big crowds in the Chautauqua Tent all weekend,” Reker noted.

Walking throughout the city park, visitors could buy a T-shirt or some homemade salsa. Food trucks offered a wide variety of items from rice bowls, pupusas and gyros to barbecued meats, corn dogs and little doughnuts. Ice cold lemonade and shaved, flavored ice were among the offerings, too.

“All of the vendors I spoke to in the city park were pleased with the way people were there and buying things and I think most of them have already told us they’ll be back next year,” Reker said.

Contests were a hit. Kids battled brain freeze during the Ice Cream Eating Contest, but still gobbled plenty of the sweet treat in the city park.

Reker said the Backyard BBQ Contest downtown had more than double the entries this year than in 2022. He was astounded by the numbers of people who bought tickets to sample the barbecue meat and vote for their favorite.

“We were overwhelmed,” said Reker, commending Dan Cech, BBQ contest chairman and Tom Wiesen, committee member. “They’re working to grow it and that was another one where everybody said they’d be back.”

It was a day for cooks and car buffs.

A multitude of people attended “Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main Street Car, Truck and Bike Show” downtown.

“The car show was a-mazing,” Reker said. “It’s another record car show. The number of entries was up again this year – 453 cars, trucks and bikes.”

Colorful classic cars with shiny chrome were parked along the street, while their owners sat in lawn chairs nearby waiting to see if they’d claim one or two of the large trophies that filled a flatbed trailer.

Old-timers thoughtfully passed by cars, perhaps remembering a car they’d owned in earlier times. Young parents pushed children in strollers. The crowd grew silent as people stopped, looked toward the nearest American flag posted on the street near them, and placed hands over their hearts as the National Anthem was sung.

Reker commended MainStreet of Fremont for installing the new downtown speaker system, which projected announcements and classic songs all along the street.

“We were able to use it (the new downtown speaker system) for the car show announcing,” Reker said. “Even if you didn’t happen to be right in front of the trophies, you were able to hear it and it was nice, because you were able to play music throughout it.”

Reker said Liz Rayl, car show chair, plans to grow the show even larger next year.

Not every event went along without a hitch or a hiccup.

Rain on Friday kept the annual rodeo from taking place on Friday night.

“It just got too muddy and we didn’t want any animals or riders hurt,” Reker said.

Some riders and spectators weren’t able to attend Saturday night, but the crowd was still huge.

“The bleachers were full,” Reker said.

Reker expressed gratitude to the JCF Days board, whose members pored hours of work into the event.

“I can’t thank them enough for their hard work and effort to put this (festival) on. It’s just amazing,” Reker said.

He’s grateful to the City of Fremont and all who helped make the event possible.

Reker enjoyed seeing people have fun at the festival.

“That’s what this is all about – making it a great celebration for Fremont and making sure families have fun during it,” Reker said. “We try and keep as much of everything as we can where there’s no cost to people.”