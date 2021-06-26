John C. Fremont Days is slated for a strong return following a COVID-19 hiatus

This summer marks a step toward normal for Fremont residents after more than a year battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Included in those summer plans is the return of John C. Fremont Days, the city’s longstanding summer festival that celebrates Fremont’s history and culture during the course of three days.
The celebration began in 1987 and has become an annual tradition ever since, but was put on hold last summer as the community dealt with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
After a long absence, John C. Fremont Days will return to the city with a full slate of activities, performances and events — both new and old — for Fremonters to take part in.
“After a year off, we’re all just glad to be actually bringing this festival back to the table,” John C. Fremont Days President Don Cunningham said. “And there’s a blend of new and old this time around that I think people are going to find very appealing.”
One of the weekend’s marquee events can be found throughout the weekend at John C. Fremont City Park.
The National Remember Our Fallen Exhibit showcases and honors those who have died serving in the United States military since the events of September 11, 2001.
The 32-tower exhibit will be presented alongside John C. Fremont City Park for the public.
“As people walk, they can talk and bring back those memories,” Cunningham said. “That’s really kind of important.”
A second memorial honoring Nebraskans who have died in the line of duty will be presented during the Cosmopolitan Club Pancake Feed from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11, at the Fremont City Auditorium.
Cunningham said the decision to bring the exhibit to Fremont was an easy one. It can be easy to get lost in a number, but Cunningham said putting a face to the fallen helps people realize just how significant their sacrifice was.
“We’re just honoring those people who’ve made that tremendous sacrifice,” he said.
A pair of John C. Fremont Days staples will also return this summer in the form of the annual water fights in downtown Fremont and the balloon glow and watermelon feed.
The water fights in downtown Fremont will return at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10 on Park Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets in front of the Dodge County Courthouse.
“At times people have really asked us for that and we’ve had a heck of a time getting people to rally around and actually have this old-style water fight, but we’ve got a couple of young people who are working in the fire departments around the area and they’ve taken that on,” Cunningham said.
With rising temperatures becoming a mainstay in the early days of summer, Cunningham said he hopes this event will bring in people from across the area.
“With the temperatures being what they’ve been, I’m thinking this is way a for a whole lot of people to get cooled down by the overspray from that competition, but we’re looking forward to bringing that back. It’s always been a fan favorite,” he said.
The annual balloon glow and watermelon feed will take place on Friday, July 9, east of Johnson Crossing Academic Center. The watermelon feed will begin at 8:15 p.m., followed by the balloon glow at sunset.
Cunningham said six hot air balloons — a record high for the event — are scheduled to take part in the evening festivities.
“If you get out there and see how big these balloons are, they’re huge,” he said. “Then as the sun goes down they start to fire those up and it’s quite a sight. It doesn’t happen very often around here.”
Other John C. Fremont Days mainstays, such as the Historical Community Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in downtown Fremont, will also return with new twists.
This summer’s parade will feature a “Women’s Walk” commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.
“We have created banners, sashes and flags for what we hope will be a good number of women who will walk the parade in honor of the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago,” Cunningham said.
Other marquee events, such as the Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main: Car, Truck and Bike Show, rodeo at Christensen Field and Chautauqua Tent will return.
A full list of events for the three-day celebration can be found at: http://www.johncfremontdays.org/2021-jcf-day-schedule/.
Preparation for the festival has been a scramble for Cunningham and the volunteers who help bring John C. Fremont Days to life. The group only announced its intention to host John C. Fremont Days in March, Cunningham said.
“As you can remember in January and February, things still didn’t look very good in this country,” he said. “In March, we made the call. It seemed like we were getting better, so this has been compressed. There’s no doubt about it.”
Now, Cunningham and his team are hustling to the finish line and are excited to see the Fremont staple return. The moment will also be bittersweet for Cunningham, who is retiring from his position as the board’s president after this summer’s event.
“I’ve been very, very fortunate to be in this group and I am going to miss the group and festival,” he said. “But hopefully new people will step in and they’ll honor the past and they’ll create new for future generations.”