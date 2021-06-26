John C. Fremont Days is slated for a strong return following a COVID-19 hiatus

“We have created banners, sashes and flags for what we hope will be a good number of women who will walk the parade in honor of the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago,” Cunningham said.

Other marquee events, such as the Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main: Car, Truck and Bike Show, rodeo at Christensen Field and Chautauqua Tent will return.

A full list of events for the three-day celebration can be found at: http://www.johncfremontdays.org/2021-jcf-day-schedule/.

Preparation for the festival has been a scramble for Cunningham and the volunteers who help bring John C. Fremont Days to life. The group only announced its intention to host John C. Fremont Days in March, Cunningham said.

“As you can remember in January and February, things still didn’t look very good in this country,” he said. “In March, we made the call. It seemed like we were getting better, so this has been compressed. There’s no doubt about it.”

Now, Cunningham and his team are hustling to the finish line and are excited to see the Fremont staple return. The moment will also be bittersweet for Cunningham, who is retiring from his position as the board’s president after this summer’s event.