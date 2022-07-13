John C. Fremont Days offered many events

Whether you were quickly eating a fritter or watching the pinup contest or parade, you probably had fun at the John C. Fremont Days festival.

Festival Board President Barry Reker deemed the annual event, which took place last weekend, a success and one that garnered good attendance.

“I think the numbers were up to almost pre-pandemic times,” Reker told the Tribune.

This year’s highlights included new events: the Rise and Shine Donuts Fritter Eating Contest; the Ice Cream Eating Championships, sponsored by Dairy Queen; and the Backyard BBQ Contest.

The fritter and ice cream eating events attracted several contestants.

Reker believes that was due, in part, because the hosting businesses allowed people to sign up at the events, even though both had a previous deadline.

He said the deadlines were given so businesses would have a count so they’d know how much product was needed.

By allowing people to enter on the day of the event, Dairy Queen signed up half as many contestants as they originally had and Rise and Shine picked up a half dozen more entrants, Reker said.

Reker expressed admiration for contestants. He cited Richard Martinez’s feat of devouring two-and-a-half fritters in two minutes to place first in the 17 and older category.

“Have you ever since those fritters? They’re huge,” Reker said, adding that Martinez accomplished the task without drinking any water. “That was an amazing feat.”

Fred Johnston came in second in that category of fritter eaters.

Nathaniel Riedmann took first place in the ages 11-16 category with Alex Romero coming in second.

Matthew Merritt placed first in the 10 and under category with Rachael Taylor taking second.

Reker said some people may not have entered the fritter contest, because the event took place at 8 a.m. He believes the contest will attract even more people if it’s moved back an hour to 9 a.m. next year.

The middle of the day on Saturday was a good time for the ice cream eating contest, which started at 1 p.m.

Contestants had two minutes to devour as much ice cream as they could in each round with winners’ names and photos posted on the festival’s Facebook page.

In the first round, those ages 16 and over ate a Dilly Bar, a DQ ice cream sandwich and a pint of ice cream.

Four contestants achieved that.

In the second round, contestants in that age category were given a quart of ice cream. Whoever ate the most, won.

“That’s a lot of ice cream,” Reker said. “There were a lot of brain freezes.”

Fred Johnston ate his way to the top spot in that category.

Contestants in the ages 11 to 16 category ate as much as they could of an Oreo Blizzard and a DQ cupcake. Jackson Finley won that contest. Wyatt Deyle took top place in the 10 and under category.

People loved watching the contest, Reker said.

The barbecue contest, sponsored by Wholestone Farms and Lincoln Premium Poultry, attracted cooks who showcased their best smoker recipes on ribs and chicken drumsticks.

Miles Merritt took top honors in the judges’ choice category. Chris Huckaby finished second and Steve Scigo was third.

Adam Broekemeier was chosen as the people’s choice overall winner and the favorite in the people’s choice ribs category. Shane Woehler claimed the top spot in the people’s choice chicken category.

Those who didn’t watch or take part in contests still had opportunities to meander through John C. Fremont Park and visit a variety of vendor booths or enjoy some entertainment under the Chautauqua tent.

The rodeo at Christensen Field, Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main Car, Truck and Bike Show, and historical encampments at Clemmons Park provided hours of entertainment for guests.

A 1940s pinup contest proved popular at the park, not only with contestants who looked like they walked off a page in history, but spectators.

Audrey Lassek and Crystal Johannes, both of Columbus, took first and second place, respectively, with Erin Beavers of Gothenburg, taking third, in what was her first pinup contest.

Children and adults, alike, had the opportunity to watch the annual festival parade, which included floats, marching bands and clowns.

Reker, who also portrays the Pathfinder Gen. John C. Fremont, attributes the festival’s success to the work and dedication of its board of directors and the sponsors.

“We’ve compiled a great board of directors,” Reker said. “We actually have six new directors. They all took the ball and ran with it and did it like they’ve done it before and did really, really well.”

Reker cited other things that added to the event.

“We completely redesigned our website, which made it a lot easier for people to navigate,” he said. “We had several board members who were constantly updating our Facebook page throughout the weekend. People knew what was going on and if they saw something they liked, typically, they came down.”

In a posting on the festival’s Facebook page, Reker expressed his thanks to donors, sponsors, board members, vendors, contestants, re-enactors and visitors.

“We hope everyone enjoyed the weekend,” he said

Looking toward the 2023 festival, Reker said: “We hope to bring you an even bigger and better event next year, and we sure hope we’ll see you there!”