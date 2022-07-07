Members of Girl Scout Troop 50509 participate in opening ceremonies for the John C Fremont Days festival set for this weekend. A host of activities are planned, including a car show in downtown Fremont on Saturday, a living history encampment at Clemmons Park throughout the weekend and a parade in downtown Fremont on Sunday. Check out the Fremont Days section in the Fremont Tribune or visit https://www.johncfremontdays.org for more details.
John C. Fremont Days opening ceremony launches three-day festival
John C. Fremont Days will have an opening ceremony this year in conjunction with MainStreet of Fremont’s Concert in the Park.
You can watch Vikings fight, Native Americans dance and Texas Rangers fire a cannon.