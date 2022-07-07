 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John C. Fremont Days opening ceremony launches three-day festival

Girl Scout Troop at event

 Courtesy photo Rader Photography

Members of Girl Scout Troop 50509 participate in opening ceremonies for the John C Fremont Days festival set for this weekend. A host of activities are planned, including a car show in downtown Fremont on Saturday, a living history encampment at Clemmons Park throughout the weekend and a parade in downtown Fremont on Sunday. Check out the Fremont Days section in the Fremont Tribune or visit https://www.johncfremontdays.org for more details.

