John C. Fremont Days opening ceremony launches three-day festival

Members of Girl Scout Troop 50509 participate in opening ceremonies for the John C Fremont Days festival set for this weekend. A host of activities are planned, including a car show in downtown Fremont on Saturday, a living history encampment at Clemmons Park throughout the weekend and a parade in downtown Fremont on Sunday. Check out the Fremont Days section in the Fremont Tribune or visit https://www.johncfremontdays.org for more details.