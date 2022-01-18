John C. Fremont Days pageant to add 'Little Gentlemen' to mix this summer

John C. Fremont Days’ pageant will return after three years this summer and with a new addition: boys.

“We’re taking the first 30 girls and the six boys,” Denise Dowty said. “So our boys will be less, as they will not have the actual talent portion of the pageant or anything extensive other than just escorting the girls.”

This year’s event, titled the “Little Gentlemen and Little Miss JCF Days Pageant,” will take place at the three-day festival, typically held each July.

Children ages 5 to 8 can be entered into the pageant by visiting johncfremontdays.org and filling out the application. The entry fee is $10.

Dowty first joined as a volunteer for JCF Days last year in working with the children’s activities.

“I started last year honestly because youth activities were going to get canceled if nobody stepped up to the board,” she said. “So I answered the calling.”

As she only had two months to prepare for the event, Dowty said the pageant was unable to take place in 2021, as with the year prior when the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really couldn’t do much extensive expanding, I had to go with what I had,” she said. “So this year, I get a full year and I took over, said, ‘Yes, we’re doing the pageant again.’”

A couple of months ago, Dowty had a meeting with a former volunteer, who brought up the prospect of adding boys to the pageant, something that was considered but never pursued.

“I jumped on board with it, saying, ‘In this day and age with the changes in families and life and letting everybody be included, I want the “Little Gentlemen” on board,’” she said. “And that was just the final decision I made, I was like, ‘You said, I love it, we’re doing it.’”

The pageant’s “Little Gentlemen” will escort the pageant contestants up and down the stage, Dowty said.

“They will have to answer some questions themselves, just like the pageant ladies, just about what their pets’ names are, what school they go to, their favorite color, their favorite restaurant in Fremont,” she said. “Nothing too extravagant, just fun questions.”

More specific details will be mailed and emailed to participants prior to the pageant. A rehearsal will be scheduled the week of the event, with a location and time to be announced.

The entrants will also be asked to take part in the JCF Parade on Sunday and are required to wear clothing depicting the theme of the John C. Fremont era of 1813 to 1890.

“That’s the only requirement that we have, is that each entry person, male or female, is in the older attire,” she said. “Besides that, it’s just come have fun, answer some questions and see if you’re chosen.”

The event will not have judging, as the first and second place prizes will be drawn at random.

“Each child’s name will just be put into our John C. Fremont Days bucket, and they’re chosen that way,” Dowty said. “We’re not going to judge at all.”

Dowty said the event is looking for sponsors to fund goodie bags that will be given to each of the participants, as well as the prizes.

“It kind of depends on what sponsors come through for the actual event on how big the first and second prizes will be,” she said.

With the pageant and other children’s activities that will return this year, Dowty said she’s hoping for a memorable experience for those who take part.

“It’s just to say they had that experience as a child, and then just show their heart for Fremont, their town that they love and that they’ve grown up in,” she said. “This is our future community.”

For more information or to sponsor or volunteer for the event, contact Dowty at mrsdenisenolan@gmail.com or 402-459-0757.

