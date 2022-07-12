editor's pick featured top story John C. Fremont Days Parade 2022 Jul 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 8 Reagon Freeman, 12, of Fremont reacts to getting sprayed with cold water during the John C Fremont Day parade Sunday afternoon. DEAN JACOBS; Frenont Tribune ; Lincoln Faust of Fremont plays the trumpet in the Fremont Middle School band as it marches in the John C Fremont Days parade Sunday afternoon. DEAN JACOBS; Frenont Tribune Cooper Menking, 6, of Fremont and Isaiah Twohig, 7, of Missouri Valley, Iowa wave flags as service members march by in the John C Fremont Day parade Sunday afternoon. DEAN JACOBS; Frenont Tribune ; Brandon Bogus of A Plus Tree Service sprays water to onlookers at John C Fremont Day parade Sunday afternoon. DEAN JACOBS; Fremont Tribune Kyle Hagemeister of Scribner drives the lead tractor for the Nebraska Antique Power club in the John C Fremont Day parade Sunday afternoon. DEAN JACOBS; Frenont Tribune ; Noah Brown, 7, of Fremont high-fives a clown, as brother Dak, 5, and friend Ember Havener, 6, look on during the John C Fremont Day parade Sunday afternoon. DEAN JACOBS; Frenont Tribune ; Members of the Fremont Senior High cheer team lead the marching band in the John C Fremont Day parade Sunday afternoon. DEAN JACOBS; Frenont Tribune ; Shiner Keith Kortright of Omaha leads a line of Corvettes in the John C Fremont Day parade Sunday afternoon. DEAN JACOBS; Frenont Tribune ; Related to this story Most Popular Fremont woman dies in vehicle accident; two others injured A Fremont woman died and to other local residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 19. Witte is grand marshal of 4-H Fair Expo Kelly Witte remembers the night she and other 4-H’ers went to their leaders’ house for a cookout. Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva age 72 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Jun… Police arrest Fremont woman for theft of phone Fremont Police officers responded on July 11 to a business in the 300 block of West 23rd Street for a theft of an iPhone. Police arrest Fremont man for terroristic threats, domestic assault Fremont Police officers were dispatched on July 9 to the 1300 block of North H Street for a physical domestic disturbance. Traffic stop leads to two arrests Fremont Police officers conducted a traffic stop at 11:48 p.m. July 8 at 10th and Broad streets. New water feature makes a big splash with kids at Woodcliff Fourth of July weekend is typically a busy one with folks going out of town to do some camping and boating, or staying home and having cookouts. Lessons from the 4-H Expo: Competitor shares memories At 14, Hayden Schroeder knows how to win and lose gracefully. Adults sought for research study The Aging Brain and Emotion Lab is looking for healthy adults and caregivers to an older adult with a chronic disease (dementia, cancer, cardi… Wyoming man arrested for disorderly conduct at Fremont park Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 5 p.m. July 5 to Van Anda Park in reference to an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Watch Now: Related Video UN calls for change after report warns of vital species driven towards extinction MIT scientists propose 'space bubble' shield to protect Earth from climate catastrophe AP MIT scientists propose 'space bubble' shield to protect Earth from climate catastrophe Four easy ways to save money on your next vacation AP Four easy ways to save money on your next vacation Point your telescopes at Comet PanSTARRS on July 14 AP Point your telescopes at Comet PanSTARRS on July 14