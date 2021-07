John C. Fremont Days Pedal Pull Winners

Nineteen individuals qualified for the state pedal pull competition after winning their age group at the John C. Fremont Days Pedal Pull event Saturday at Midland University.

A total of 86 pullers took part in Saturday’s competition which was sponsored by Fremont Kiwanis Club.

The state event, sponsored by Pizza Hut, will be held in Grand Island on Sept. 5 during the Nebraska State Fair.

John C. Fremont Days Pedal Pull

Age 4

Girls — 1, Cheyenne Glodowski 2, Alessa Dircio.

Boys — 1, Zeke Cassidy 2, William Mulliken 3, Aaron Skinner.

Age 5

Girls — 1, Hazel Ferguson 2, Beniah Freemon 3, Emmalynn Wemhoff.

Boys — 1, Marshal Glodowski 2, Luke Wemhoff 3, Ryder Fuson.

Age 6

Girls — 1, Kaitlyn Hilgenkamp 2, Gemma McMeekin 3, Penelope Schlueter.

Boys — 1, Landon Fuchs 2, Kaleb Royola 3, Cayden Baedke.