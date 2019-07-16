Parade
Category winners from the 2019 John C. Fremont Days Historical Parade:
Sponsored by US Bank
Best Overall Entry – Cedar Bluffs Wildcat Marching Band
Best Business Entry – Juice Stop
Best Religious Entry – First United Methodist
Best Historical Entry – Fremont Fire Fighters Historical Society
Pedal Pull
Winners from the 2019 John C. Fremont Days Boys and Girls Pedal Pull:
Sponsored by Fremont Kiwanis
Age 4
Girls: 1, Katelyn Hilgenkamp, Arlington; 2, Emmalynn Wemhoff, North Bend; 3, Anna Ferguson.
Boys: 1, Marshall Gdowski, Ames; 2, Kaleb Royuk, Arlington; 3, Landon Fuchs, Arlington.
Age 5
Girls: 1, Kaylee Kucera, North Bend; 2, Emarie Barrett, Scribner; 3, Maria Kabes, Fremont.
Boys: 1, John Nebuda, Fremont; 2, Aden Brown, Omaha; 3, Ryker Marshall, Fremont.
Age 6
Girls: 1, Grace Coates, Fremont; 2, Hadley Wemhoff, North Bend; 3, Sophia Hansen, Arlington.
Boys: 1, Nolan Ferguson, Scribner; 2, Cooper Wemhoff, North Bend; 3, Nicholas Bopp, Fremont.
Age 7
Girls: 1, Mila Volpp, Hooper; 2, Brianna Marshall, Fremont; 3, Molly Volpp, Hooper.
Boys: 1, Caden Grieselman, Fremont; 2, Aiden Fulks, Wahoo, Silas Gallatin, Fremont.
Age 8
Girls: 1, Kamryn Rappe, Yutan; 2, Nora Gallatin, Fremont.
Boys: 1, Logan Hilgenkamp, Arlington; 2, Paxton Morgan, Omaha; 3, Brayden Rix, Fremont.
Age 9
Girls: 1, Lillian Marshall, Fremont; 2, Madison Ostransky, Fremont; 3, Alyssa Nickolite, Fremont.
Boys: 1, Maxwell Volpp, Hooper; 2, Luke Nebuda, Fremont; 3, Trenton Hansen, Arlington.
Age 10
Girls: 1, Maya Kabes, Fremont, 2, Lyla Gallatin, Fremont.
Boys: 1, Ethan Hilgenkamp, Arlington; 2, Bridgeton Rangeloff, Fremont.
Age 11
Girls: 1, Alivia Gobar, Fremont; 2, Adilynn Brown, Scribner.
Boys: 1, Wyatt Bohoty, Mead; 2, Kyler Rippe, Yutan.
Age 12
Girls: 1, Kiersten Dockerty, Fremont; 2, Catrina Baker, Nickerson.
Boys: 1, Cooper Kahlandt, Hooper; 2, Camden Rangeloff, Fremont.
Car, Truck and Bike Show
Best of Show winners from the 2019 John C. Fremont Days Cruiser’s on Main Street Car, Truck and Bike Show:
This is Best of Show Winners only. A full list of award winners will be announced at a later date.
Mopar Dealer Choice: Lori McIntire, Grand Island, 1973 Dodge Challenger T/A
Modified (sponsored by Trophy Case): Marilyn Underwood, Omaha, 1940 Ford Woodie
Show Stock: Larry and Marg Fuchs, Arlington, 1964 GTO
Motorcycle: Eric Johnson, North Bend, 2011 Harley Heritage Custom Build
Salute to Troops (Sponsored by Daul Auto Service): Tom Brandt, Omaha, 1972 Suzuki LJ20
Mayor’s Choice (Sponsored by John C. Fremont Days): Bill Cox, Omaha, 1953 Chevy 3100 Pickup
Firefighter’s Choice: Doug Christie, Lincoln, 1951 Chevy Fleetline Deluxe
Policemen’s Choice: Leona Paden, Fremont, 2016 Chevy Corvette Z06
Best Engineered (Sponsored by CT Engine and Chassis Repair): Rich Kalal, Omaha, 1951 Chevy Coupe
Ford Dealer Choice (Sponsored by Charlie Diers Ford/Lincoln): Evertt Carlson, Fremont, 1952 Chevy Styleline
Tailgate Motors Choice: Conner Yount, Fremont, 1982 Chevy 1/2 Ton 4×4
GM Dealer Choice (Sponsored by Sid Dillon Auto Dealerships): Neil Halford, Ft.Calhoun, 1967 Olds Cutlass Convertable
Pure Driven Garage Omaha Choice: Larry and Marg Fuchs, Arlington, 1964 Pontiac GTO
Linex of Omaha Choice: Randy Melby, Dunlap, 1955 Chevy Comeo Pickup
Plum Krazy Restorations Choice: Stan McGuire, Des Moines, 1970 Dodge Charger Daytona
In Memory of Richard Miller: Jerry and Rhonda Rosenthal, Fremont, 1994 Chevy Silverado
In Memory of Harry Meyan: Rick Steere, Omaha, 1967 Pontiac GTO
In Memory of Dan Coughlin: Bruce Lackey, Fremont, 1968 Plymouth GTX
Bassett Truck & Trailer Repair Choice: Andy Zoucha, Albion, 1956 Chevy 2DR Sedan
Structural Component Systems Choice: Ron Ivey, Oxford, 1967 Ford Fairlane
Pinnacle Bank Choice: Ron Clayton, Fremont, 1970 Chevy Nova
Goree Backhoe & Excavating Choice: Marilyn Underwood, Omaha, 1940 Ford Woodie
B&E Construction Choice: Tom Gilligan, Fremont, 1969 Chevy Camaro
Dunbar ST Award: Scott Roach, Omaha, 1968 Chevy C10
S&S Locksmith Choice: Dave Cole, Omaha, 1963 Ford Galaxie 500 XL
Volleyball
2019 John C. Fremont Sand Volleyball Tournament
Sponsored by BLT Plumbing-Heating-Air; Tow Line
First: BLT Plumbing-Heating-Air
Second: Misfits
Third: Always GIU
Fourth: Velociraptors
Fifth: Sandy Cheeks
Ridge Road Run & Corporate Challenge
Sponsored by Getzschman Heating; Methodist Fremont Health
5-Mile
Women: 1, Mallory Hoskins 39:50; 2, Mary Roskens 40:00.
Men: 1, CJ Martinez 26:04; 2, Jose Gonzalez 28:45.
2-Mile
Women: 1, Kimberly Vanbuskirk, 13:34; 2, Emily Grant, 14:50.
Men: 1, Ryan Garvey, 11:42. 2, Craig Halverson, 11:59.
Corporate Challenge
1, Bell Field Elementary (Ashley and Maddie McBratney, Malorie Weaklend).