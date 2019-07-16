{{featured_button_text}}
John C Fremont Days

Parade

Category winners from the 2019 John C. Fremont Days Historical Parade:

Sponsored by US Bank

Best Overall Entry – Cedar Bluffs Wildcat Marching Band

Best Business Entry – Juice Stop

Best Religious Entry – First United Methodist

Best Historical Entry – Fremont Fire Fighters Historical Society

Pedal Pull

Winners from the 2019 John C. Fremont Days Boys and Girls Pedal Pull:

Sponsored by Fremont Kiwanis

Age 4

Girls: 1, Katelyn Hilgenkamp, Arlington; 2, Emmalynn Wemhoff, North Bend; 3, Anna Ferguson.

Boys: 1, Marshall Gdowski, Ames; 2, Kaleb Royuk, Arlington; 3, Landon Fuchs, Arlington.

Age 5

Girls: 1, Kaylee Kucera, North Bend; 2, Emarie Barrett, Scribner; 3, Maria Kabes, Fremont.

Boys: 1, John Nebuda, Fremont; 2, Aden Brown, Omaha; 3, Ryker Marshall, Fremont.

Age 6

Girls: 1, Grace Coates, Fremont; 2, Hadley Wemhoff, North Bend; 3, Sophia Hansen, Arlington.

Boys: 1, Nolan Ferguson, Scribner; 2, Cooper Wemhoff, North Bend; 3, Nicholas Bopp, Fremont.

Age 7

Girls: 1, Mila Volpp, Hooper; 2, Brianna Marshall, Fremont; 3, Molly Volpp, Hooper.

Boys: 1, Caden Grieselman, Fremont; 2, Aiden Fulks, Wahoo, Silas Gallatin, Fremont.

Age 8

Girls: 1, Kamryn Rappe, Yutan; 2, Nora Gallatin, Fremont.

Boys: 1, Logan Hilgenkamp, Arlington; 2, Paxton Morgan, Omaha; 3, Brayden Rix, Fremont.

Age 9

Girls: 1, Lillian Marshall, Fremont; 2, Madison Ostransky, Fremont; 3, Alyssa Nickolite, Fremont.

Boys: 1, Maxwell Volpp, Hooper; 2, Luke Nebuda, Fremont; 3, Trenton Hansen, Arlington.

Age 10

Girls: 1, Maya Kabes, Fremont, 2, Lyla Gallatin, Fremont.

Boys: 1, Ethan Hilgenkamp, Arlington; 2, Bridgeton Rangeloff, Fremont.

Age 11

Girls: 1, Alivia Gobar, Fremont; 2, Adilynn Brown, Scribner.

Boys: 1, Wyatt Bohoty, Mead; 2, Kyler Rippe, Yutan.

Age 12

Girls: 1, Kiersten Dockerty, Fremont; 2, Catrina Baker, Nickerson.

Boys: 1, Cooper Kahlandt, Hooper; 2, Camden Rangeloff, Fremont.

Car, Truck and Bike Show

Best of Show winners from the 2019 John C. Fremont Days Cruiser’s on Main Street Car, Truck and Bike Show:

This is Best of Show Winners only. A full list of award winners will be announced at a later date.

Mopar Dealer Choice: Lori McIntire, Grand Island, 1973 Dodge Challenger T/A

Modified (sponsored by Trophy Case): Marilyn Underwood, Omaha, 1940 Ford Woodie

Show Stock: Larry and Marg Fuchs, Arlington, 1964 GTO

Motorcycle: Eric Johnson, North Bend, 2011 Harley Heritage Custom Build

Salute to Troops (Sponsored by Daul Auto Service): Tom Brandt, Omaha, 1972 Suzuki LJ20

Mayor’s Choice (Sponsored by John C. Fremont Days): Bill Cox, Omaha, 1953 Chevy 3100 Pickup

Firefighter’s Choice: Doug Christie, Lincoln, 1951 Chevy Fleetline Deluxe

Policemen’s Choice: Leona Paden, Fremont, 2016 Chevy Corvette Z06

Best Engineered (Sponsored by CT Engine and Chassis Repair): Rich Kalal, Omaha, 1951 Chevy Coupe

Ford Dealer Choice (Sponsored by Charlie Diers Ford/Lincoln): Evertt Carlson, Fremont, 1952 Chevy Styleline

Tailgate Motors Choice: Conner Yount, Fremont, 1982 Chevy 1/2 Ton 4×4

GM Dealer Choice (Sponsored by Sid Dillon Auto Dealerships): Neil Halford, Ft.Calhoun, 1967 Olds Cutlass Convertable

Pure Driven Garage Omaha Choice: Larry and Marg Fuchs, Arlington, 1964 Pontiac GTO

Linex of Omaha Choice: Randy Melby, Dunlap, 1955 Chevy Comeo Pickup

Plum Krazy Restorations Choice: Stan McGuire, Des Moines, 1970 Dodge Charger Daytona

In Memory of Richard Miller: Jerry and Rhonda Rosenthal, Fremont, 1994 Chevy Silverado

In Memory of Harry Meyan: Rick Steere, Omaha, 1967 Pontiac GTO

In Memory of Dan Coughlin: Bruce Lackey, Fremont, 1968 Plymouth GTX

Bassett Truck & Trailer Repair Choice: Andy Zoucha, Albion, 1956 Chevy 2DR Sedan

Structural Component Systems Choice: Ron Ivey, Oxford, 1967 Ford Fairlane

Pinnacle Bank Choice: Ron Clayton, Fremont, 1970 Chevy Nova

Goree Backhoe & Excavating Choice: Marilyn Underwood, Omaha, 1940 Ford Woodie

B&E Construction Choice: Tom Gilligan, Fremont, 1969 Chevy Camaro

Dunbar ST Award: Scott Roach, Omaha, 1968 Chevy C10

S&S Locksmith Choice: Dave Cole, Omaha, 1963 Ford Galaxie 500 XL

Volleyball

2019 John C. Fremont Sand Volleyball Tournament

Sponsored by BLT Plumbing-Heating-Air; Tow Line

First: BLT Plumbing-Heating-Air

Second: Misfits

Third: Always GIU

Fourth: Velociraptors

Fifth: Sandy Cheeks

Ridge Road Run & Corporate Challenge

Sponsored by Getzschman Heating; Methodist Fremont Health

5-Mile

Women: 1, Mallory Hoskins 39:50; 2, Mary Roskens 40:00.

Men: 1, CJ Martinez 26:04; 2, Jose Gonzalez 28:45.

2-Mile

Women: 1, Kimberly Vanbuskirk, 13:34; 2, Emily Grant, 14:50.

Men: 1, Ryan Garvey, 11:42. 2, Craig Halverson, 11:59.

Corporate Challenge

1, Bell Field Elementary (Ashley and Maddie McBratney, Malorie Weaklend).

