John C. Fremont Days scheduled to return in July, seeking help

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, John C. Fremont Days is tentatively set to return this July.
“We think that the requirements for a festival will be manageable,” JCF Days Board President Don Cunningham said. “Obviously, we don’t know that, but we’re choosing to go ahead and plan as though the festival is going to take place.”
The festival is scheduled to take place July 9-11 in John C. Fremont City Park after the board met Feb. 8. Cunningham said plans are being made to create activities for the weekend.
Although JCF Days was originally set to take place last year, the board announced in May 2020 that it would not host the 34th annual festival, promising to return in 2021.
Cunningham said the planned events for the 2021 festival will all take place outdoors, including a rodeo, balloon glow and car show. Clemmons Park will also continue to host frontier re-enactors.
Although this year’s theme hasn’t been chosen yet, Cunningham said the parade will incorporate the theme for the 2020 festival, “VOTE! As If the Future Depends on It.”
The theme, Cunningham said, originally planned on celebrating the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
“We just didn’t want that energy to go away, and we’d like to still honor that particular piece of legislation that changed the country,” he said. “We had a lot of people wanting to sign up to walk, and I hope every one of them does it again.”
Cunningham said one the most anticipated events for this year is the “Remembering Our Fallen” display, which was originally set to appear at the 2020 JCF Days.
The traveling display features 33 “tribute towers” supported by water that contain pictures of those who have fallen in military service after the events of 9/11, as well as those lost to post-traumatic stress disorder.
“We’re going to put these all across City Park along the sidewalks,” Cunningham said. “So people can walk through City Park and have a look at each tower, and we hope it’s going to be an impressive impact on the festival.”
In the early 1990s, Cunningham said the JCF Days board saw more than 30 members, a number that has dropped to 10 today. He said the board is seeking additional volunteers, including a portfolio director for the children’s games and for the food court.
With members of the board leaving this year, Cunningham said the festival is in desperate need of help to continue.
“Frankly, I would have to say to the community that if we don’t have people take the time to step up and keep it going, then it will go away. That’s just a fact,” he said. “You’ve got to have people to organize this thing and commit to it, and that commitment needs a bump right now.”
But with coinciding events like Fremont Moo baseball games, Cunningham said he’s hoping for JCF Days to see success this year.
“That’s just another outdoor activity that we think we can work with that group and lend the festival into that activity out at the ballpark,” he said. “So there’s a lot that we can come up with yet, we’re just in full throttle mode right now.”