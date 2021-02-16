John C. Fremont Days scheduled to return in July, seeking help

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cunningham said one the most anticipated events for this year is the “Remembering Our Fallen” display, which was originally set to appear at the 2020 JCF Days.

The traveling display features 33 “tribute towers” supported by water that contain pictures of those who have fallen in military service after the events of 9/11, as well as those lost to post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We’re going to put these all across City Park along the sidewalks,” Cunningham said. “So people can walk through City Park and have a look at each tower, and we hope it’s going to be an impressive impact on the festival.”

In the early 1990s, Cunningham said the JCF Days board saw more than 30 members, a number that has dropped to 10 today. He said the board is seeking additional volunteers, including a portfolio director for the children’s games and for the food court.

With members of the board leaving this year, Cunningham said the festival is in desperate need of help to continue.

“Frankly, I would have to say to the community that if we don’t have people take the time to step up and keep it going, then it will go away. That’s just a fact,” he said. “You’ve got to have people to organize this thing and commit to it, and that commitment needs a bump right now.”