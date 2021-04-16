John C. Fremont Days seeking floats for annual parade

As the date for John C. Fremont Days gets closer, Carol Fenske wants people to know that the annual day is still taking place.
“My cutoff is 100 entries, and there’s been years where we’ve exceeded that,” she said. “This year, normally, I would be sitting at this time with about 50 entrees, and I think I have 10.”
This year’s JCF Days will take place July 9-11, with the parade occurring on Sunday, the last day of the festival, said Fenske, chair of the parade committee.
“We think a lot of people are going to be excited actually about the whole weekend and getting out and getting back to some normalcy,” she said. “But the parade always just seems to be the highlight of the weekend and it kind of winds down the festival.”
The festival is set to return this summer with the theme “Super Hometown Heroes” after last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People go through a lot of work on some of their floats, and maybe they’re are a little leery of getting together and working on them because they take weeks and months to build,” Fenske said. “So we’re just encouraging people to come out and show off your business.”
Interested entrees for the parade can register for free by visiting johncfremontdays.org or by calling Fenske at 402-721-1476. The deadline to register is 9 a.m. July 1.
“I think the only thing that we don’t allow are horses because of the liability,” Fenske said. “But otherwise, there really are no requirements, per say.”
Check-in for the parade begins at 10:30 a.m. July 11 at Archbishop Bergan Catholic School. Each entry will be assigned a number to put on their windshield and directed to the corresponding space.
“So then they just go to their designated area, and then once the parade starts, which is always promptly at 1:30 p.m., we have the board of directors that are helping direct people as to when they should enter the parade line and so forth,” Fenske said.
In years prior, the parade has also included a series of marching bands from around Fremont and the surrounding area, Fenske said.
“We just love the bands and the cheerleaders, and so I’m hoping they will all come out again this year, because that seems to be something everybody loves. I know I do,” she said.
The parade will also feature its usual panel of judges, who will be seated on a set of bleachers in John C. Fremont Park to observe the floats.
The awards given are: Best Business Entry, Best Religious Entry, Best Historical Entry, Best Marching Band and Best Overall Entry.
“During the judging, they’re all going to have their favorites, but at the end of the day, they have to pick one,” Fenske said. “And then I present the certificates usually the next week to the winners.”
Fenske said hosting the parade involves a multitude of work for the volunteers, especially in the hours prior to registration.
“But when it’s all over and I see all of the floats and people having so much fun and the kids lined up on the street with their parents, it’s kind of like a highlight to my weekend,” she said. “It just puts kind of a sad, but happy end to the weekend.”
Whether it’s on a float or sitting on the sidelines waiting for candy, Fenske encouraged everyone to come to the JCF Days Parade.
“We hope that people will come out, and if nothing else,” she said, “get a banner and get a group of people together and walk and enjoy the fresh air and the smiling faces and enjoy just the whole weekend.”