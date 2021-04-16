John C. Fremont Days seeking floats for annual parade

“I think the only thing that we don’t allow are horses because of the liability,” Fenske said. “But otherwise, there really are no requirements, per say.”

Check-in for the parade begins at 10:30 a.m. July 11 at Archbishop Bergan Catholic School. Each entry will be assigned a number to put on their windshield and directed to the corresponding space.

“So then they just go to their designated area, and then once the parade starts, which is always promptly at 1:30 p.m., we have the board of directors that are helping direct people as to when they should enter the parade line and so forth,” Fenske said.

In years prior, the parade has also included a series of marching bands from around Fremont and the surrounding area, Fenske said.

“We just love the bands and the cheerleaders, and so I’m hoping they will all come out again this year, because that seems to be something everybody loves. I know I do,” she said.

The parade will also feature its usual panel of judges, who will be seated on a set of bleachers in John C. Fremont Park to observe the floats.

The awards given are: Best Business Entry, Best Religious Entry, Best Historical Entry, Best Marching Band and Best Overall Entry.