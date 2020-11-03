Joint Law Enforcement Center trailing late Tuesday following unofficial voting results

A bond issue vote that would pave the way for a multi-million dollar Joint Law Enforcement Center in Fremont is currently trailing in the polls, according to unofficial results released by the Dodge County Election Commission late Tuesday.

The vote on the estimated $18 million project is broken into two separate proposals — a county and city ticket — on the ballot.

Of the 13,503 total votes cast so far in Dodge County, 5,738 have been in favor of the bond issue and 6,407 have been against.

On the city level, the project has received 4,053 votes in favor of the project and 4,730 votes against the issue from Fremont voters.

The project, funded entirely by property taxes, would be split between Dodge County and the city of Fremont, with the county responsible for $7,783,000 of the project and the city responsible for the remaining $10,317,000, if approved.

The JLEC project would cost property owners inside Fremont about $79 per year over 15 years and those outside about $19 per year.

With the possibility of the bond issue passing on either the city or county level waning, City Administrator Brian Newton said administrators will have to come together to decide next steps.