Juggler for Jesus to perform at Fall Festival

Things are always up in the air for David Cain.

A professional juggler for 38 years, Cain’s credentials feature a multifaceted list of accomplishments, including about 20 world records.

Cain juggles balls, bowls and boomerangs. He spins balls and plates and balances things — like swords.

He’s a Guinness World Record holder and a full-time Christian juggler.

Cain is known as the “Juggler for Jesus.”

And he coming to Fremont.

Cain will perform 30-minute shows at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. during the Fall Festival on Oct. 31 at Fremont Alliance Church. The festival, open to the public, is set from 5-7 p.m. in the church at 1615 N. Lincoln Ave.

As in past years, the church will offer free games, food and inflatables for the community.

The juggling performances are new this year.

Cain, who lives in Middletown, Ohio, was 12 years old when he started juggling.

It happened on a nothing-to-do day that summer.

“I went out in my backyard and taught myself the basic, three-ball juggle and learned that in about 90 minutes,” he said.

Cain then found books about juggling at the local library.

“I learned everything in the books and I kept going and by the time I was 15, I was competing internationally,” Cain said.

Cain performed at amusement parks and circuses during the summers of his high school and college years. He’s performed on cruise ships and made more than 200 television appearances.

He’s won 16 international gold medals at the International Jugglers’ Association (IJA) Championships. He’s been in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Cain has authored 25 of his own books, most of which have been about juggling. He’s written more than 400 magazine articles.

“I’m considered the world’s leading juggling historian and I own the world’s only juggling museum,” he said.

It’s called “The Museum of Juggling History.” It houses props from many of the greatest jugglers of all time and includes a vast archive of photographs, books, posters and videos.

Cain and his identical twin brother, Scott, also a juggler, earned the title of “America’s Most Talented Twins” in 2013 on NBC’s Today Show. YouTube videos show them juggling together.

In his regular solo performance, David Cain juggles balls, rings, clubs and swords. He spins plates and balls. He performs various balancing tricks.

Cain plans to juggle swords at the Fall Festival, but said he will do so with a warning to children.

“They take a pledge not to play with knives or swords or any other dangerous things,” he said.

Cain’s acts often include boomerangs.

“I’m also probably the world’s leading boomerang juggler,” he said.

At this point, Cain isn’t certain if he’ll perform inside or outside of the church.

But if he’s performing inside, Cain said he has an act during which he throws the indoor boomerang over the audience, then catches it in his mouth.

He won’t perform the boomerang tricks outside, but will have other acts.

As for ministry, Cain said that began about 27 years ago.

He teaches about the Bible and shares the Gospel.

“Every routine I do has a Biblical message,” he said. “I use the visual component of the juggling to enhance and clarify the message I’m giving.”

One routine is based on the Bible verse Isaiah 1:18 which in part says: “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow….”

As Cain talks about this verse, he juggles red rings, which appear to turn white.

Cain became a Christian when he was 12 years old — two weeks after he learned to juggle.

While at his first year of church camp, Cain said he learned that being a Christian was more than going to church and being a good person.

“It’s about placing your trust in Jesus to get you to heaven rather than trusting in yourself and your own good works,” he said.

Cain was in his mid-20s, when he was pursuing a career as a Christian songwriter.

“God sent a couple people into my life who both pointed out the exact same thing, which was that I was a world champion juggler on one side and I had a heart for ministry and I was very creative with my music,” he said.

Those people suggested he apply his creativity and heart for ministry to his juggling and create something no one else was doing.

“That was a big ‘ah ha’ moment for me,” Cain said. “I started to do that and it just really took off. I think my first year of doing it (juggling performances) full time, I did 235 shows.”

Cain encourages the public to attend his show during the Fall Festival.

“They’ll have a lot of fun and they’ll get to hear a message in a really unique way that they’ve never heard or seen before,” he said. “Even if someone is not interested in the message, they’re going to have fun. I’m a comedy juggler who combines that with an amazing message. You’re going to have fun one way or the other.”

