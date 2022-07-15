Julie Trausch is new chief operations officer at the Fremont Family YMCA

Julie Trausch brings a wealth of experience to her role at the Fremont Family YMCA.

Trausch, the new chief operations officer, began serving the community last week.

Before accepting her new role, Trausch served with the YMCA movement for 12 years at three different associations across Nebraska and Iowa.

She worked in customer service, marketing, membership and as a branch director.

During her time in these roles, she became familiar with all facets of YMCA operations.

She grew dedicated to the Y and its mission.

Trausch also spent time in the corporate sector, the Y said in a prepared statement.

She worked in commercial account management, business development, vendor management, inventory and profit and process improvement.

As for her personal life, Trausch grew up as a farm kid in south central Nebraska.

Outside of work, she enjoys time with family and friends, attending concerts, reading, spending time with her dog, Roscoe.

She is an avid Husker volleyball and football fan.

The Fremont Tribune recently had Q. and A. with Trausch to gain more of her thoughts.

Q. What does your job at the Y entail?

A. My role supports the work of the Fremont Family YMCA by ensuring the successful operation of all facilities and provides oversight and guidance to programming including membership, youth and adult programs, volunteer recruitment, and community relations.

Q. What have you been enjoying about it so far?

A. I have enjoyed meeting and getting to know the people on the YMCA team and in the Fremont community.

Additionally, I am excited to be a part of the YMCA movement and its mission.

Q. How do you believe the Y benefits the community?

A. The YMCA brings people together through programming and common causes to strengthen communities. It’s a place for people of all ages to gather, socialize, practice wellness, and engage with the community as a whole.

Q. How do you hope to help the Y on its mission?

A. I am thrilled to be a part of it and am looking forward to deepening the existing connections in Fremont to further instill the YMCA core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility into both the operations of the YMCA and the fabric of the community.