Midland University and Pinnacle Bank of Fremont will honor 50 high school juniors from 17 area high schools for demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities as part of the annual Pinnacle Bank Outstanding High School Leaders Awards.
This year marks the 13th Pinnacle Bank award luncheon. It is scheduled to take place March 29 at the Midland University Fremont campus.
The Pinnacle Bank Outstanding High School Leaders Awards are presented annually to high school juniors with outstanding leadership aptitude and achievements – skills vital to future endeavors, and desired qualities at Pinnacle Bank and Midland University. Students are nominated by high school counselors, teachers, administrators, or community leaders based on required criteria, and are selected for the award by a community panel of judges.
Award winners who enroll at Midland University in the fall of 2020 will receive a $25,000 yearly academic scholarship for their demonstrated excellence. The leadership scholarship is intentionally designed to encourage high-achieving students to continue to develop their leadership skills well after high school.
Area students honored with 2019 Pinnacle Bank Outstanding Leadership Awards are as follows:
Arlington High School: Madison Brainfeeder, Remington Gay and Jaidyn Spoon.
Cedar Bluffs High School: Faith Hansen and Megan Nielsen.
Douglas County West High School: Gage Boardman, Hannah DeLashmutt, Mazzy Johnson, Graci Rittenhouse and Layne Thompson.
Fremont Bergan High School: Allie DeGroff, Kaia McIntyre, Jake Ridder and Haley Schuler.
Fremont High School: Turner Blick, Mason Moore, Hannah Perry Nelson, Sarah Prall, Mackenzie Ridder, Emma Shepard, Olivia Wright and Alexandra Glosser.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic High School: Meghan Brunsing, Noah Hass, Hannah Knobbe, Zoey Kreikemeier, Brooke Meister, Adam Reason and Anna Wooldrik.
Howells-Dodge High School: Madyson Cech.
Logan View High School: Elizabeth Hull and Rebecca Wulf.
North Bend Central High School: Lauren Emanuel and Ryan Gaughen.
Oakland-Craig High School: Kennedy Benne, Samantha Linder and Hannah Moseman.
Wahoo High School: Logan Brabec, Kendal Brigham, Nate Fox and Grace Wirka.
Wahoo Neumann High School: Tessa Masek.
West Point-Beemer High School: Jamie Pierce.