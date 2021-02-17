Jurisdiction, counties see risk dial decrease following weekly update

All of the Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 community risk dials decreased this week.
The risk dial, which is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, decreased from 2.57 to 2.43 for the jurisdiction, according to Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.
The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Dodge County, Saunders County and Washington County all saw their risk dial decrease from 2.57 to 2.43 this week.
The main factors considered in the risk dials include:
- The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.
- The increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
- The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the ventilators being utilized and the percentage available of adult ICU beds.
- The presence of community clusters and or community spread.
- The availability of 3RPHD to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours.
The jurisdiction’s risk dial decreased this week due to an increase in the ability to conduct contact tracing within 48 hours, according to a Wednesday press release.
To date, the jurisdiction and its partners, including Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy and Scribner Drugstore, have provided 9,062 COVID-19 vaccines across the district.
“We are excited to announce that 3RPHD has received an additional 100 doses of vaccine this week and we are continuing to work through our critical infrastructure tier in Phase 1B,” said Terra Uhing, Executive Director at Three Rivers Public Health Department in the press release.
Uhing said the community partners will continue to focus on vaccinating individuals in the 65-plug age group. The estimated 4,700 doses Three Rivers has received in the last four weeks have been used to vaccinate individuals in Phase 1B.
“Please continue to be patient as it will take time to get to everyone,” Uhing said.