Jurisdiction, counties see risk dial decrease following weekly update

The jurisdiction’s risk dial decreased this week due to an increase in the ability to conduct contact tracing within 48 hours, according to a Wednesday press release.

To date, the jurisdiction and its partners, including Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy and Scribner Drugstore, have provided 9,062 COVID-19 vaccines across the district.

“We are excited to announce that 3RPHD has received an additional 100 doses of vaccine this week and we are continuing to work through our critical infrastructure tier in Phase 1B,” said Terra Uhing, Executive Director at Three Rivers Public Health Department in the press release.

Uhing said the community partners will continue to focus on vaccinating individuals in the 65-plug age group. The estimated 4,700 doses Three Rivers has received in the last four weeks have been used to vaccinate individuals in Phase 1B.

“Please continue to be patient as it will take time to get to everyone,” Uhing said.

