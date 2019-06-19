The Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) board held its monthly meeting on Tuesday at Grace Church in downtown Fremont.
The brief meeting included a financial report by City Administrator Brian Newton, which showed that a little over $9,000 of the BID’s annual levied assessment of $48,195.62 is still owed by property owners within the district boundaries.
So far the BID has collected a total of $38,998.57 from the 0.185-percent annual tax based on property values for anyone owning property in the district. The total amount still owed is $9,197.43.
“Right now you are operating at about $10,000 short of your annual budget,” Newton told the board.
Newton said another round of notices will be sent out to property owners who have not yet paid the annual tax.
“If they don’t pay eventually that will go as a tax lien against their property and they can’t pass on clear title until they pay the lien,” he said.
The BID tax is assessed separately from property taxes.
The annual yearly assessment of $48,000 is used for retention and recruitment, downtown beautification, implementation and maintenance, and promotion and marketing within the Historic Downtown Fremont district.
Newton also broke down the BID’s yearly budget totals and what has been spent so far this year.
The BID’s yearly budget is broken down into several categories including legal advertising, repairs and maintenance, contractual services, and other commodities.
The BID’s current annual legal advertising budget is set at $1,000, of which $250 has been spent so far this year.
The annual repairs and maintenance budget is $12,000, of which none had been spent so far this year prior to the BID meeting on Tuesday after the board approved a $218 request by the street department for replacement parts for light poles in Downtown Fremont.
The BID board unanimously approved the $218 request during the meeting.
The BID’s other contractual services budget takes up the largest chunk of the district’s annual budget coming in at $22,000. So far this year approximately $8,800 has been spent.
“That includes printing and other signs so that is where all the decorations and everything comes out of,” Newton said.
The remainder of the budget is under the other commodities category and totals $12,000, of which approximately $5,000 has been spent so far this year.