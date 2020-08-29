Kate Bolz visiting Fremont for congressional campaign event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kate Bolz, Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, will have a campaign event in Fremont on Monday.

“We’ve spent some time in Fremont and admire Sen. Walz, who represents Fremont,” she said. “We actually had a plan to do a whole tour of Fremont that had to be canceled because of coronavirus, but we’re eager to get back to Fremont and have a chance to talk to folks there.”

“Tailgate with Kate” will take place 7-9 p.m. at John C. Fremont City Park at 101 E. Eighth St. Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks and stay six feet apart from other groups.

“What we do is we set up a socially distanced situation where folks are wearing masks and I answer questions on a megaphone,” Bolz said. “So people have an opportunity to meet me and see me face to face and bring me the questions on their mind, while they’re also being mindful of best practices in a coronavirus situation.”

Bolz, who is serving as a member of the Nebraska Legislature for District 29 in Lincoln, will go up against incumbent Congressman Jeff Fortenberry in November.

With her “Tailgate with Kate” events, Bolz said the series started in Nebraska City and has been to Lincoln, Papillion and Norfolk.