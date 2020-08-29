Kate Bolz visiting Fremont for congressional campaign event

Kate Bolz, Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, will have a campaign event in Fremont on Monday.
“We’ve spent some time in Fremont and admire Sen. Walz, who represents Fremont,” she said. “We actually had a plan to do a whole tour of Fremont that had to be canceled because of coronavirus, but we’re eager to get back to Fremont and have a chance to talk to folks there.”
“Tailgate with Kate” will take place 7-9 p.m. at John C. Fremont City Park at 101 E. Eighth St. Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks and stay six feet apart from other groups.
“What we do is we set up a socially distanced situation where folks are wearing masks and I answer questions on a megaphone,” Bolz said. “So people have an opportunity to meet me and see me face to face and bring me the questions on their mind, while they’re also being mindful of best practices in a coronavirus situation.”
Bolz, who is serving as a member of the Nebraska Legislature for District 29 in Lincoln, will go up against incumbent Congressman Jeff Fortenberry in November.
With her “Tailgate with Kate” events, Bolz said the series started in Nebraska City and has been to Lincoln, Papillion and Norfolk.
“We’ve got several more planned, so the goal is really to get out in the communities wherever and however we can,” she said. Bolz said her campaign was focused on making phone calls and visiting communities before the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the pandemic, she said she’s had several Zoom events and has been active on social media.
“I think the response has been good, because we’ve given people sort of a variety of options to choose from so they can pick something that they feel comfortable doing,” she said. “Just last Friday, we launched our first Facebook Live event, which we’re going to try to do on a regular basis, just to give those folks, whether they feel comfortable coming in person and want to meet me face to face, or whether they’re more comfortable using technology to engage.”
One of Bolz’s biggest platform issues is affordable and quality healthcare, which she said has been a top priority for her campaign from the beginning.
“When I decided to run for office, I was sitting in a church pew and I was thinking about the people in my congregation and their healthcare needs and their family farms and what they deserved from their elected officials,” she said. “And those themes have really driven our campaign.”
Bolz said she was critical of Fortenberry’s voting history against the Affordable Care Act and the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, as well as the country’s current trade wars.
“As someone who grew up on a family farm and who knows, from my time on appropriations that the ag economy can really be a linchpin of our overall economic stability, we absolutely have to have the backs of farmers and ranchers,” she said.
Bolz said she hopes Fremont voters on Monday understand her commitment to and passion for healthcare reform that matters to them.
“I think when we consider it that way, we understand how vital and important healthcare policy is to our friends’, our neighbors’, our community’s overall well-being,” she said. “And I think the other thing that I hope the folks in Fremont take away from our event is my personal commitment to serving the people of this state.”
To Bolz, she said she believes Congress has become too focused on special interest groups and partisan politics and said Nebraskans have felt disconnected from their representatives.
“My background is in social work, I’m a farm kid, I’ve served in the Nebraska Unicameral for the past eight years, and my commitment to the people of the state is clear,” she said. “I don’t begrudge anyone for being frustrated with Congress or being frustrated with the political bickering and politics as usual, but I hope that they recognize and see the change in our candidacy and the way that we are different from politics as usual.”
For more information on Bolz’s campaign, visit katebolz.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.