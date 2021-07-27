Katie and Dustin Papa named this year's Mr. and Mrs. Habitat

With four couples hitting the stage Saturday night, Katie and Dustin Papa were ultimately named as this year’s Mr. and Mrs. Habitat.
“All four contestants did great, and it was close,” Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Joy McKay said. “They all worked super hard, so we appreciated all four couples taking part.”
The Papas were the winners of the second annual event, which took place at Fremont City Auditorium. Other couples included Trista and Aaron Beaudette; Laura and Jason Griffis; and Tasha and Bode Hill.
In the weeks prior to the event, the four nominated couples campaigned by getting people in the community to donate and purchase items from the silent auction.
In all, McKay said this year’s event saw a gross total of more than $48,000 raised.
“I think it went amazingly well,” she said. “We had a great turnout, and everybody had a really good time.”
Dustin and Katie Papa first met around six years ago on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Four years later, they were married and live in Fremont together.
While Katie Papa is originally from Portland, Oregon, Dustin Papa was born and raised in Fremont. His grandfather founded Papa Trucking and Grading, where he works with his father, Dean.
Papa Trucking, which started in 1971, has assisted Fremont Habitat with all but one of its home builds.
“Dustin and his dad do all of our demolitions and dig the holes for our houses, do whatever we need,” McKay said. “And they’re amazing to work with as well.”
Katie Papa, who works at the Dodge County Treasurer’s Office, said she and her husband immediately wanted to get involved in the pageant once they were asked to join.
“One of the employees at Habitat knows us personally and had asked us if we’d be willing to participate in it,” she said. “She nominated us, and we decided that we wanted to do something more for our community.”
Each of the couples also made a promotional video that was posted to Habitat’s Facebook page before the event took place.
“It was fun, getting to find little funny things to do in order to get people to donate for you,” Papa said. “We had to get really creative on some things.”
At the fundraiser, the couples entered the stage to “Sirius” by the Alan Parson Project, better known as the music for the Huskers football team’s Tunnel Walk.
After their introduction and formalwear show, the couples had five minutes each to perform at a talent show in front of the audience and four judges.
The Beaudettes performed a mime show, the Hills did a combined makeup tutorial, the Griffis built a chair on stage and the Papas performed a dance.
“My husband has rhythm, not so much me,” Papa said. “But he danced to The Weeknd, and then I joined him and we danced to ‘Gangnam Style’ together.”
Finally, a Habitat homeowner spoke about the importance of the organization and her new home before the final couples’ task: an interview question on what a safe and decent home meant to them.
“They all answered that in relation to what they thought and what their experience with a home was,” McKay said. “And then we took the judges’ scores in all four areas and combined it with the fundraising portion to determine the winner.”
Because of the strong competition from other couples, the Papas were “shocked” by their win.
“I don’t know that we necessarily knew that we were going to win,” Katie Papa said. “Everyone did great on the talent portion, and it was just fun to work with them.”
With having the event in person for the first time, McKay said she was grateful for the contestants putting on such a great show.
“We had a lot of volunteers that helped us with the event, before, during and after,” she said. “So all of our donors, all of our volunteers, we are just very grateful for all of that.”
The Papas said they wanted to give their thanks to the community for their votes in naming them Mr. and Mrs. Habitat and to Habitat for the work they do in it.
“I think we’re really honored and excited that we were able to do more for our community besides what we already do,” Katie Papa said. “It was nice to give back even more.”