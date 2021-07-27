Katie and Dustin Papa named this year's Mr. and Mrs. Habitat

At the fundraiser, the couples entered the stage to “Sirius” by the Alan Parson Project, better known as the music for the Huskers football team’s Tunnel Walk.

After their introduction and formalwear show, the couples had five minutes each to perform at a talent show in front of the audience and four judges.

The Beaudettes performed a mime show, the Hills did a combined makeup tutorial, the Griffis built a chair on stage and the Papas performed a dance.

“My husband has rhythm, not so much me,” Papa said. “But he danced to The Weeknd, and then I joined him and we danced to ‘Gangnam Style’ together.”

Finally, a Habitat homeowner spoke about the importance of the organization and her new home before the final couples’ task: an interview question on what a safe and decent home meant to them.

“They all answered that in relation to what they thought and what their experience with a home was,” McKay said. “And then we took the judges’ scores in all four areas and combined it with the fundraising portion to determine the winner.”

Because of the strong competition from other couples, the Papas were “shocked” by their win.