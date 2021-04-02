Katie the Comfort Dog and her team of handlers return from Boulder following mass shooting

Katie the Comfort Dog and her team of handlers know how to help a community when its at its lowest.
Last week, the Fremont-based comfort dog and her team of handlers traveled to Boulder, Colorado, in the wake of the March 22 mass shooting that left 10 people dead, including a police officer.
Katie worked in tandem with five other comfort dogs associated with Lutheran Church Charities. Three of those dogs also traveled from Nebraska before meeting up with two other comfort dogs from Colorado.
The group returned to Fremont on Thursday after more than a week of efforts to provide compassion and relief to residents of the affected community.
Katie and her team of handlers have traveled across the country during the last six years, visiting the sites of major mass shooting such as Parkland, Florida and Orlando.
After being invited to provide its services in the wake of the shooting, Kate and her team quickly packed up and made the almost eight-hour drive to Boulder.
Handler Dawn Gilfry made the trip to Boulder with Katie along with two additional handlers. She returned on Sunday when two additional handlers traveled from Fremont to Boulder.
Gilfry said the handlers who travel to each crisis know what they are getting into, but said each community is affected differently.
After arriving in Boulder on March 24, Gilfry and her team met with the local comfort dogs and opened their day with prayer. Later that day, the group traveled to the Boulder Police Department memorial recognizing Officer Eric Talley before attending a vigil later that night.
As soon as she saw people in need of support, Gilfry said Katie sprang into action.
“As soon as they see the dogs, they will fall to the ground and start petting them and sometimes the dog will sense that someone needs to be pet,” she said. “The dog will sense if they need comfort.”
As handlers, Gilfry said its their main goal to help people through the healing process that follows such a traumatic event.
“We always say that everyone wants to be loved and everyone wants to give love,” she said. “So we are just there to show that there’s still really good people in this world.”
Not all of the handlers come from a counseling background, but Gilfry said there is one characteristic that all of them have in common. That’s compassion.
“That’s what we really focus on before we go out,” she said.
The group also works hard to make sure both Katie and the handlers aren’t overwhelmed throughout the deployment.
“Katie works different on deployments than she does on a day-by-day basis and the handlers can sense that through the week,” Gilfry said. “We also take care of each other. We get breaks and Katie gets breaks. We debrief as a whole team a the end of the night, just making sure that we’re able to go back out the next day.”
While it’s important to remain composed in such a raw situation, Gilfry said showing compassion and empathy toward those affected by the shooting is vital.
“None of us are ashamed to cry with them,” she said. “That’s when they know we’re real. We’re not just these robots showing up and trying to fix everything.”
Gilfry said it is important for handlers to not let their feelings trump those of the people they are trying to help. Even so, she said it can be difficult to do that.
While deployed to Florida to respond to the Parkland shooting in 2018, Gilfry said she had to do just that. Her daughter was a freshman in high school at the time, making the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting hit that much closer to home.
“I had to remove how I would feel as a parent because it wasn’t about me, it was about the community,” she said. “That was really hard for me.”
After arriving back in Fremont after a week in Boulder, Gilfry said both Katie and her handlers were worn out. That’s a sign of a successful deployment.
“We do feel like we have done our job of bringing comfort, especially during this week of Holy Week,” she said. “ ... We don’t come in and try to make everything better. We just try to meet them where they’re at and help heal the community.