Katie the Comfort Dog and her team of handlers return from Boulder following mass shooting

“Katie works different on deployments than she does on a day-by-day basis and the handlers can sense that through the week,” Gilfry said. “We also take care of each other. We get breaks and Katie gets breaks. We debrief as a whole team a the end of the night, just making sure that we’re able to go back out the next day.”

While it’s important to remain composed in such a raw situation, Gilfry said showing compassion and empathy toward those affected by the shooting is vital.

“None of us are ashamed to cry with them,” she said. “That’s when they know we’re real. We’re not just these robots showing up and trying to fix everything.”

Gilfry said it is important for handlers to not let their feelings trump those of the people they are trying to help. Even so, she said it can be difficult to do that.

While deployed to Florida to respond to the Parkland shooting in 2018, Gilfry said she had to do just that. Her daughter was a freshman in high school at the time, making the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting hit that much closer to home.

“I had to remove how I would feel as a parent because it wasn’t about me, it was about the community,” she said. “That was really hard for me.”