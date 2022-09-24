Katie the Comfort Dog returns from Uvalde

Katie doesn’t say a word as she puts her front paws in your lap.

She lets you pet her silky hair and hug her.

The gentle dog won’t tell your secrets or judge your feelings or give advice. She can sense your pain and can provide the comfort that comes amid the unique and tender bond between humans and animals.

Earlier this month, two Fremonters brought Katie to help brokenhearted students, teachers and staff in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers in May.

Dawn Gilfry and Paula Price are part of the Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church.

LLC, which has more than 130 dogs working in 26 states, said it embraces the calming nature of purebred golden retrievers to share Christ’s love and compassion with suffering people of all ages. Besides Katie, its Nebraska dogs include Eden in Columbus.

Since 2015, various Trinity volunteers have taken Katie to sites of some of the nation’s most high-profile tragedies including:

Orlando, Florida, after the Pulse night club shooting, which claimed 49 lives;

Las Vegas, after a gunman fired on a crowd of concert-goers, killing 59; and

Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people in a school shooting.

Other Comfort Dog teams were in Uvalde within 24 hours of the shooting. Teams were invited back due to positive community response.

“We only go where we’re invited,” said Gilfry, Top Dog handler for Katie.

Team Katie and nine other Comfort Dog teams were deployed to Uvalde as students started the new school year.

Robb Elementary School, the site of the shootings, will be torn down, but other schools in the community of 16,000 are having classes.

Gilfry and Price left Fremont on Sept. 4 and returned Sept. 11. They were assigned to Morales Junior High School in the mornings.

The Tuesday after Labor Day, students filtered through the gates of the fenced-in junior high and were greeted by cheerleaders, music and three Comfort Dog teams. Texas State Patrol troopers stood in the background.

Gilfry saw how the animals helped students.

“We were a positive face for them to see,” Gilfry said. “Even if they didn’t know us, they were drawn to the dogs.”

Wednesday morning, Price noticed the assistant principal standing by a car for a long time.

She saw the administrator put on a student’s backpack and, eventually, a seventh-grade girl got out of the vehicle. Price could tell the girl was having a hard time going into the school.

“Do you need Katie?” Price asked the administrator, who said “Yes.”

Katie and Price walked with the girl in the school toward a counselor’s office.

Price tried to make conversation, but the girl didn’t want to talk.

So they sat in silence waiting 20 minutes for the counselor.

“Silence is OK,” Price said. “Your presence is more important than words.”

Price fights tears describing how the girl eventually responded.

“Katie laid on her feet and, at some point, she started reaching down and petting Katie,” Price said.

Price asked if the girl wanted Katie to go with her into the counselor’s office.

She nodded her head to say “yes.”

Katie again laid on the girl’s feet, while the student kept petting the dog, who had a calming effect.

“For us as handlers, to watch somebody be comforted like that, it comforts us,” Price said.

Gilfry said science has proven that petting a dog can bring down a person’s heartrate and blood pressure.

Katie accompanied the girl on a school tour. The girl leaned into Price, who gave her a hug.

With three daughters of her own, Price blinked away more tears describing her feelings.

“You just wanted to mother her,” Price said.

The next morning, Price saw the girl get out of the car a little more easily.

The girl indicated she wanted Katie to go with her to the counselor’s office again.

But this time, the girl talked with Price as they waited for the counselor. Price learned the girl had a dog. The girl asked about Katie’s training.

“That was a huge step forward,” Price said.

At the girl’s request, Katie and Price accompanied her into a classroom, where students were excited to see the dog.

“When I had to leave her, I felt sad,” Price said. “I felt like I was leaving one of my own kids.”

Price gave the girl a mood ring, which changes colors.

“Think of Katie when you wear it,” Price said.

Gilfry said they’d seen great strides take place during the first couple days of their visit. They saw people smile and want to come to school.

But that Thursday night was marred by a gang-related shooting in Uvalde Memorial Park. Two juveniles were injured.

“We felt so sad for the community,” Gilfry said.

Comfort Dog teams were in an undisclosed location outside the community, and 20 minutes away from where the park shooting occurred.

Price immediately texted family members to tell them she was all right.

But Gilfry’s phone wasn’t working. Her husband, Jon, called, but couldn’t reach her.

Gilfry went outside to get a cell phone signal and contacted her spouse. She assured him they were safe.

“He was so worried,” she said.

This time, Gilfry fights tears.

“I didn’t realize how scary it was,” she said, adding, “When God puts us in these positions to serve, I never feel like I’m in danger. I feel that hedge of protection around us. I never want my family to worry when we go on these deployments.”

Price notes another repercussion of the park shooting. She’d hoped to see the seventh-grade girl again that Friday.

“I was really watching for my friend and she did not come to school that day,” Price said.

When working with the dogs, handlers focus on their task. But they, too, experience sadness.

Price recalls 21 colorful, personalized murals painted on buildings in honor of each victim.

“It broke my heart to think that those were somebody’s kids,” Price said. “It brought home that families were devastated and it could happen anywhere. Those kids were so young and innocent.”

Gilfry said team members work to build relationships with those they serve and let them know they’re loved.

Team Katie spent afternoons at Dalton Elementary, which serves pre-kindergarten through second grade students. Children took turns, five kids at a time, petting Katie.

Gilfry, who formerly ran Trinity’s Early Childhood Education Center, and Price, a former kindergarten teacher, taught little students how to pet Katie gently.

On Friday, a junior high counselor’s son gave the women a wooden plaque which, in part, says: “Thank you for supporting the students and staff of Morales Junior High.”

Gilfry said students were in awe that people would come from Nebraska to Texas to be with them.

She added that when Katie wears her LCC vest, the dog knows she’s working.

When their vests come off, Katie and her counterparts get to play together and just be dogs.

Gilfry tells how the dogs comfort hurting people.

“Katie does not judge,” Gilfry said. “Katie is a very good listener and she just loves on them and is very patient with them, especially those little ones. She really looks forward to meeting people.”

Gilfry said Katie has an intuitive sense of someone in need. Dogs, in general, sense when people comfort and want to make them feel better, Gilfry said, describing it as a God-given gift.

“Katie has unconditional love,” Gilfry said.

Throughout the years, handlers like Gilfry have said how Katie has repeatedly pulled them to someone they didn’t suspect needed comfort.

“We find out that they needed Katie,” Gilfry said.

Katie is now 8 years old and her handlers are looking to the future.

“Hopefully, we will be adding another Comfort Dog to work alongside Katie, until Katie is ready to retire,” Gilfry said.

In the meantime, some Uvalde residents have begun following Katie on social media. Gilfry and Price continue to pray for Uvalde.

“I’m praying for the community, but I’m also praying for some of those special people we really built a relationship with,” Price said. “My little seventh-grade student, I pray for her every single day.”