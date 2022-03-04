Keene Memorial Library -- For the kiddos

What is a city without a library? To many residents of Fremont, it’s like a home without comfortable chairs or a TV. A public library is something many take for granted. It’s a place to find books, magazines, newspapers, computers, and people on hand to answer questions.

Fremont’s library has been for some a quiet and inviting place to relax and pass the time. For others it’s a friendly place to meet with friends or colleagues to chat about the news or cover important business issues.

For parents, Keene Memorial Library has been a great place to bring the kids so they can pick out books to read, perhaps listen to a librarian or a volunteer read to them, or maybe even take part in a fun activity like making crafts or learning about wildlife.

Sonia Vanderworth has been working at Keene Memorial Library for the past five years. As a mother, she appreciates the value of a public library as she strives to help her children learn and grow.

“I was a stay-at-home mom,” Vanderworth said, “and I read to my kids all the time. It was important to me that there were always books around.”

When asked what she was most excited about regarding the library’s expansion project, she naturally spoke about the children’s department.

“It will be closed off so the kids can giggle and wiggle without disturbing the adult patrons who want quiet,” she said.

Vanderworth feels it is important for the children who want to come to the library to “own” their library. As a mother, she understands that it takes times for kids to learn how to act in the library.

“They get excited to be here. I get excited to be here,” she said.

The new children’s department will provide more space for the ever-increasing volume of books as well as the growing number of children coming in to participate in various activities.

Parents will be glad to know that the new children’s librarian, Justine Ridder, has some exciting plans for the kids once construction of the new facility is completed.

The original public library was built in 1903 and was one of the first 68 Carnegie libraries built in Nebraska. It was located on the southwest corner of Military and Park Avenue, where the Runza restaurant is now.

Currently, the library occupies approximately 21,000 square feet, which is no longer adequate for its ever-growing collection of materials and requests for holding meetings. The expansion project proposes an additional 15,600 square feet. Roughly one-third of the space will be used for structural support, ventilation, and technology systems.

In addition to providing more space, the expansion project will also allow the library to meet ADA requirements.

Floor plans can be viewed by visiting Keene Memorial Library at 1030 N. Broad Street in Fremont.

The Rupert Dunklau Foundation has extended a generous matching-challenge grant to the Library Expansion Project. Pledges and gifts will be matched up to $100,000. The library has until Dec. 31, 2022, to meet the challenge.

Currently, the project is approximately one-quarter of the way to meeting its $100,000 goal.

Anyone interested in joining the fundraising effort can contact Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694 or email the director, Laura England-Biggs, at laura.biggs@fremontne.gov.

For more information on the Library Expansion Project, visit kmlexpansion.com.

