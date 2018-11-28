The Keene Memorial Library hosted a holiday-themed upcycling event last week, where guests used creativity and arts and crafts to transform past years’ Christmas cards into new and ready-to-send cards.
But the two-hour session wasn’t enough to satiate the creative minds who attended, says Keene Memorial Library Circulation Manager Elisa Cruz.
“People were having a lot of fun, so we said, well, let’s keep it going,” she said. “Once you get going, you kind of get your creativity going, and by the time they got it going we had to clean up because we ran out of time, and everybody was trying to get one more card made.”
A second holiday card upcycling event has been scheduled for Dec. 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the library and is free to attend. The first event brought out about 13 guests. Cruz hopes that more will come out for the second one.
“The more the merrier,” she said.
The library has a large number of old Christmas cards available, along with glitter, sequins and other decorations to help spice up your Christmas cards this year.
“You can reuse the pretty front and then you can just take off the part that’s written on and then you can put it on new paper, or basically, can make a new card out of old cards,” Cruz said.
Keene Memorial Library has hosted several “upcycling” events in the past, which aim to teach people how to reuse items for newer, potentially better purposes.
“Instead of throwing it away, you can use it for another fun purpose,” she said. “Hitting the holidays, we thought well let’s show people that you can reuse things instead of just throwing them away.”
Other upcycling events have taught guests how to upcycle old tee-shirts, turn DVD cases into pencil holders and more.
In the future, the staff is trying to come up with a new upcycling event that could find a use for empty wine bottles.
“People are always like ‘oh I never thought to do that,’” Cruz said. “So it’s always fun to just show them the easy stuff that can be done with stuff you just come across all the time.”