Keene Memorial Library announces storytime schedule

Keene Memorial Library has released its holiday storytime schedule.

The library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, so there will be no storytime.

Storytime is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Dec. 30, at Fremont City Auditorium.

