Keene Memorial Library announces upcoming holiday hours

Keene Memorial Library in Fremont has announced its holiday hours for the next few weeks.
The hours are as follows:
Dec. 15 & 16 – Open 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 17 & 18 – Open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 20-23 – Open 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 24-27 – Closed.
Dec. 28-30 – Open 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 – Closed.
Jan. 3 – Open regular hours.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
