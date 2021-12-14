 Skip to main content
Keene Memorial Library announces upcoming holiday hours

Keene Memorial Library
Fremont Tribune files

Keene Memorial Library in Fremont has announced its holiday hours for the next few weeks.

The hours are as follows:

Dec. 15 & 16 – Open 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 & 18 – Open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 20-23 – Open 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 24-27 – Closed.

Dec. 28-30 – Open 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 – Closed.

Jan. 3 – Open regular hours.

