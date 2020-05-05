Keene Memorial Library going online with book club series

“Right now, we’ve been giving them their craft ideas and then they can work on those at home,” she said. “And if they need supplies, then they can just let us know and we can help provide them with some supplies.”

The next event will start at 4 p.m. May 11 with a reading of “Race Forever.” Participants will be able to build their own race car, license plate and racetrack during the craft time.

Vanderworth said the children have had fun taking part in the online readings, with even little brothers and sisters getting involved.

“We’ve got a family with a 3-year-old that likes to participate and vote,” she said. “And I think the oldest student is about 14, so we’ve got an age range of all the way in between.”

With each reading, participants get to put a sticker in their passport, which can be turned in for a “swag bag” at the end of the book series, Vanderworth said.

“If the kids have missed a Zoom meeting or the actual meetings, it’s OK, we still have the list of books that they can check out,” she said. “They just need to write us just a really short paragraph of how far they got so that we know that they read it, and then we’ll give them a little sticker for their passport.”