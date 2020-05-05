Keene Memorial Library going online with book club series

Last October, Keene Memorial Library started its “Choose Your Own Adventure” Library Read-Aloud Book Club, allowing children to create their own adventures.
But even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonia Vanderworth, youth services library assistant, said the library will still provide that opportunity for imagination.
“We still wanted to continue this, so we’ve set it up as a Zoom meeting,” she said. “That way, Laura [England-Biggs] and I can still read the book aloud and the kids can still help make the decisions when it comes to a point in the book.”
Last month, the library first started to offer the reading event over Zoom, with readings of “The Secret of the Ninja” and “By Balloon to the Sahara.” While they are typically held once a month, Vanderworth said the children voted to hold them twice instead.
When the children are faced with a decision to make, the library staff uses a majority vote of hand-raising to decide which path to take, Vanderworth said. In the event of a tie, a die will be rolled to decide.
“If the end comes faster, then we’ll keep track of where our decisions are and we’ll go back a couple decisions, wherever the kids want to go back to,” Vanderworth said.
With the hour-long events, Vanderworth said a little more than a half-an-hour is spent reading the book, with the rest dedicated to a craft time based around the story.
“Right now, we’ve been giving them their craft ideas and then they can work on those at home,” she said. “And if they need supplies, then they can just let us know and we can help provide them with some supplies.”
The next event will start at 4 p.m. May 11 with a reading of “Race Forever.” Participants will be able to build their own race car, license plate and racetrack during the craft time.
Vanderworth said the children have had fun taking part in the online readings, with even little brothers and sisters getting involved.
“We’ve got a family with a 3-year-old that likes to participate and vote,” she said. “And I think the oldest student is about 14, so we’ve got an age range of all the way in between.”
With each reading, participants get to put a sticker in their passport, which can be turned in for a “swag bag” at the end of the book series, Vanderworth said.
“If the kids have missed a Zoom meeting or the actual meetings, it’s OK, we still have the list of books that they can check out,” she said. “They just need to write us just a really short paragraph of how far they got so that we know that they read it, and then we’ll give them a little sticker for their passport.”
With the coronavirus pandemic, Keene Memorial Library has offered new curbside pickups for books and will launch a new “grab and go” service for storytime.
“So we’ve been brainstorming hard and trying to pull stuff together, trying to adapt our summer reading program that we usually do here with our librarians and our group to things that the parents can pick up to take out and to work on with the families if they want to,” Vanderworth said.
The library has also been publishing videos to its Facebook page, and Vanderworth said she is working on a teen-oriented reading challenge for summer on Instagram.
“Raising Cane’s has offered us some gift cards to give away, so we’ve been sharing those on Facebook, different little interactive giveaways that I think families are really enjoying,” she said. “We’re just trying to bring smiles to people.”
Even with so many people staying at home, Vanderworth said the library still wanted to make sure children were reading as much as they could.
“We miss the kids, we miss the families, and this engagement helps us get to see them as well,” she said. “And they get to see that we’re missing them and that we’re having fun and we’re still reading, and we get to see them engaging as well.”
To take part in the readings, email library.info@fremontne.gov for registration information to the Zoom meeting.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.