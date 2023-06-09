Local authors Tim and Lisa Trudell will present their book “100 Things To Do In Nebraska Before You Die” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.

The event will be held at Gallery 92 (92 W. Sixth) and is hosted by Keene Memorial Library with support of Friends of the Library.

The 100 things to do in Nebraska presentation is free and open to the public with light refreshments provided. Everyone is invited to learn about the many places to visit in Nebraska.

For more information, contact Elisa Cruz at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.