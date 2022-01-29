Keene Memorial Library looks to expansion

A former welder wanted to become an over-the-road truck driver.

So he went to Keene Memorial Library.

There, Dan Moenning, a library technology specialist, spent considerable time helping the man. Moenning helped him access the Federal Motor Safety Career Administration practice driving testing for his Commercial Driver’s License.

It would be a door opener, not just to a truck but new opportunities. The man later told Moenning he got to practice driving semis.

And he got a job offer from a good company.

Built in 1971, the local library has served patrons from students to senior citizens and the general public in many ways.

Now, funds are being raised for a $9.4 million renovation and expansion project designed to provide new technology and make the library easily accessible. It will offer more meeting space, separate adult, teen and kid areas and additional parking.

“We are looking for a late spring groundbreaking in 2022 with projections of October 2024 as the latest we would be opening the expansion,” said Laura England-Biggs, library director.

Those dates are dependent upon factors including the weather and supply chain.

The library building is 23,000 square feet. A small building to the east will be demolished and an estimated 13,000 square feet will be added to the current library.

England-Biggs said the completed expanded library will increase meeting room size from 75 to 125 people. The project will provide a large meeting room for 125 people, a medium-size one for 12 and two small meeting rooms for four people each.

The facilities will become ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Accessible.

Children’s services, including an activity room and mother’s quiet room, will be on the first floor. The first-floor expansion will feature a large community meeting room and a separate teen/young adult area. The children’s activity room will be separate from the community room.

A computer lab and a separate teaching room will be part of the project as well.

Adult services will be on the second floor.

Handicapped accessible bathrooms will be available on both floors.

England-Biggs said 76% of the funds — $7.1 million — has been raised or committed for the project.

The library submitted a letter of intent for a Civic and Community Center Financing Fund grant and the application process opens soon. That potentially could provide $750,000. It’s the same type of grant that went to the Fremont City Auditorium renovation project.

England-Biggs said the library also has applied for a $1.5 million Shovel-Ready grant through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

“We’re hoping to hear on that this month yet,” England-Biggs said.

Keene library already has received some substantial donations.

“Our project speaks to a need in the community for a community hub,” England-Biggs said. “We serve the very young and the not-so-young. We serve the whole age spectrum with differing needs at different ages.”

People served at the library include:

Families without internet.

Students.

Senior citizens.

Parents encouraging their kids to read.

People wanting free, educational and entertaining programs.

Patrons from all walks of life benefit from a library.

“When they’re little, they need to learn to read,” England-Biggs said. “As they get older, we find people need community and social interaction as well as materials to keep their minds busy.”

England-Biggs said the library serves those who are disadvantaged economically and educationally.

Twenty percent of Fremont doesn’t have internet at home.

“I would guess a large percentage of those folks are out looking for jobs,” she said, adding, “They can come to the library to do that. We have people who can help them with the job search.”

Families with no internet at home can check out a wireless device that allows them access to it. They can use their own devices to do homework, check out e-books or do business, banking or job searching online.

“It’s a safer alternative than public Wi-Fi, because you have to have a password to get on that internet,” England-Biggs said.

Children from disadvantaged homes don’t tend to have the same access to books.

“We know from studies that the more a child is read to the more words they absorb, the better they do when they start school. Libraries can provide those books for free,” England-Biggs said.

Older individuals on a fixed income can check out books, magazines and movies for free. Audio books are available for those with vision problems.

Elisa Cruz, circulation manager and adult services librarian, takes materials to people unable to get to the library.

Cruz makes multiple visits in a week. Once a month, she and Ann Hoppe, library assistant, take materials to residents at the Fremont towers, who have no transportation.

Keene works with the inter-library loan program. If Keene doesn’t have a book, it can get it.

The library also has patron-driven acquisitions — meaning patrons can suggest a book or movie they’d like the library to purchase.

Patrons also can download the Libby app (Overdrive) on their device, connect their Keene Memorial Library card and search for books and magazines they want to read for free.

The library also has a free book club for adults, who can read a book and discuss it.

In addition, the library offers free events with special speakers.

It offers free arts programs, too, like the recent one with Celtic guitarist Jerry Barlow. It has hosted Humanities Nebraska speakers.

The library provides activities for kids such as Storytime, which includes stories, songs and a craft, and the Summer Reading Program. In the past, experts have brought in different animals and birds to show the children.

Other services are available at the library.

For instance, people can make Xerox copies.

“We proctor tests for students,” England-Biggs said.

If a student needs to take a test with someone observing them to be make sure the test is taken with integrity, they sit in England-Biggs’ office and she keeps an eye on them.

The library wants to provide larger meeting spaces and other opportunities for patrons.

“Since 2004, we’ve known this library is not big enough to serve the community,” England-Biggs said. “We’ve had three different space studies done that say, ‘You need to grow and the time is now.’”

Fremont voters recognized the need in 2018 when they approved a $2 million bond issue for the library. The library then would raise the rest of the money via grants and donations for its expansion.

England-Biggs said the best part about the project has been the opportunity to meet new supporters of the library and getting to work with the expansion committee.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg foresees a bright future for the library with the expansion project.

"The Keene Memorial Library Expansion will become an innovative leader among its peers,” Spellerberg said. “The renovations embrace technology and create more opportunities for community engagement and collaboration, allowing our library to serve the needs of our community well for decades to come. Getting to this point was an entire community effort, and I couldn't be more excited about the future of the Keene Memorial Library."

