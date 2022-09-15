Keene Memorial Library plans groundbreaking ceremony

Keene Memorial Library will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its expansion project.

The public is invited to the event, which starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on the south lawn outside the library at 1030 N. Broad St.

A brief program is planned.

The public library, which opened at its current location in 1971, has served the greater Fremont area for more than 50 years.

Renovation work is designed to preserve the historical quality of the building while also almost doubling the usable space. It also will provide Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility, updated technology infrastructure and a dedicated computer lab.

It will include designated areas for adults, teens and children, expanded community meeting room space and an outdoor courtyard.

“I am so proud of how our Fremont community has come together to support this vital project,” said Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg in a prepared statement. “It has truly been a team effort and I am very grateful to all who have played a role in getting us to this point.”

The estimated $9.4 million project was designed by Spangenberg Phillips Tice (SPT) Architects of Wichita and will be constructed by MCL Construction of Omaha.

Site work and construction will begin soon and is estimated to take a year to complete.

The library is anticipated to reopen in late 2023.

In the meantime, the library is collaborating with the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department by using the renovated Fremont City Auditorium.

The auditorium at 925 N. Broad St., will house a temporary library for the construction project’s duration.

Public computers, WiFi access, and a smaller collection will be available upon its planned opening on Monday, Sept. 19.

Project funding has come from various sources including foundation grants, corporations, fundraisers, and private donations.

In May 2018, Fremont voters passed a $2 million bond in support of the project.

The project was delayed following record floods in 2019 and the ensuing Covid pandemic.

“After years of planning, we are thrilled to begin construction to update and expand Keene Memorial Library,” said Laura England-Biggs, library director. “When complete, the renovated library will be a state-of-the-art facility serving as a community hub for many years to come.”

For more information about the KML Renovation/Expansion project please visit kmlexpansion.com. Donations are critical to project success and may be directed to Laura England-Biggs at Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad Street, Fremont, NE, or The Fremont Area Community Foundation-Friends of Keene Memorial Library Expansion Fund.