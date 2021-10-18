Keene Memorial Library plans self-care event

Keene Memorial Library will host Self-Care 101 from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
This event, intended for adults, is a way to learn about what self-care actually is and how to incorporate it into a busy life.
Attendees will have the opportunity to get self-care ideas from others as well as share their own. In addition, there will be two stations set up for those interested to make take-home kits as a way to continue adding self-care to their daily lives.
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Elisa Cruz or Dorlissa Beyer at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.