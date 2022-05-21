 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keene Memorial Library plans Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Party

summer reading kickoff 20181

Kids wait in line for their chance to traverse a bouncy obstacle course during a past Summer Reading Program kick-off party at John C. Fremont Park. This year's kick-off party will be from 1-3 p.m. May 23 at John C. Fremont Park.

 File Photo

Keene Memorial Library will host its Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Party from 1-3 p.m. Monday, May 23, at John C. Fremont Park, 814 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Kids and families are invited to celebrate the end of school and pick up information from the library about the Summer Reading Program.

The party will include a bounce house, games, snacks and more.

