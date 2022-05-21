Keene Memorial Library plans Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Party

Keene Memorial Library will host its Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Party from 1-3 p.m. Monday, May 23, at John C. Fremont Park, 814 N. Broad St., in Fremont.
Kids and families are invited to celebrate the end of school and pick up information from the library about the Summer Reading Program.
The party will include a bounce house, games, snacks and more.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
