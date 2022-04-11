Keene Memorial Library plans unique storytimes this week

Library plans unique storytimes

Keene Memorial Library in Fremont will be hosting three different storytimes this week.

A dancing storytime will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 12. This storytime will feature books, songs and, of course, dancing.

Bedtime storytime will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. There will be stories, songs, dancing and crafts before bed.

The storytime from 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, April 15, is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. There will be stories, songs and a craft.

Road closed in Dodge County

County Road 13 between County Road S and County Road T in Dodge County will be closed for about the next three weeks.

This closure is necessary to allow for the grading of the new roadway at this location. This work is weather dependent, so the duration may need to be adjusted.

Merry Widows plan gathering

Merry Widows will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Applebee’s in Fremont.

For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Robinson plans book events

Mary Robinson of Fremont, a teacher and author, has published a book, “Seed, Stem, Bloom: Lessons from My Faith-Led Journey Through CANcer.”

From April 12-18, readers can purchase a Kindle e-book for 99 cents on Amazon at https://geni.us/SeedStemBloom.

She will make a presentation at 8 a.m. April 16 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 E. Fulton St., Hooper. Robinson also will have an open house, book-signing from 4-6 p.m. May 12 in the Fremont Public Schools Sensory Courtyard in the Lenihan building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont.

Both events are open to the public. For more information, visit: www.kaleidoscopeenergy.com.

90th birthday

Harriet is turning 90!

Harriet (Giesselmann) Bloemker is celebrating her 90th birthday. She was born April 14, 1932.

Cards may be sent to: 2852 Hidden Brook Drive, Fremont, NE 68025.

