Keene Memorial Library prepares to host e-resources fair

Keene Memorial Library is looking to educate the Fremont community on its virtual resources during an upcoming fair.

The E-Resources Fair will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 26 in the large meeting room at Keene Memorial Library. The fair will feature the library’s newest and most popular electronic resources.

Elisa Cruz, circulation manager at Keene Memorial Library, said the event will help expose the Fremont community to some of the hidden gems the library has to offer, such as its music database, testing database and e-book and audiobook library.

“It’s the first time that we’ve been able to get in on the calendar and actually promote it in such a way as this,” Cruz said. “I thought it would be kind of fun, especially since I’m bilingual I thought we could get both Spanish and English speaking patrons in here so we can help them,” she said.

Cruz said use of the library’s e-resources increased during the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically among the library’s database of e-books and audiobooks.

Even so, she said the level of engagement could still grow.

