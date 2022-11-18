 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keene Memorial Library sponsoring food drive for seniors

Keene Memorial Library is hosting a food drive to benefit seniors in the Fremont community.

Library staff members are asking for donations of canned goods and other non-perishables at their temporary location at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St.). The food drive runs through Dec. 9.

Library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Everyone is welcome to visit the library to browse books and drop off a canned item if they are able.

For more information, contact Elisa at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694 or elisa.cruz@fremontne.gov.

