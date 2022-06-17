Keene Memorial Library to host Big Trucks event

Keene Memorial Library will present Big Trucks from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 20, in the library’s parking lot at 1030 N. Broad St. in Fremont.
Big trucks and community vehicles will be visiting the library along with the people who drive them.
All ages are welcome. Admission is free.
