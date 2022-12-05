 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keene Memorial Library to host gift wrapping party

Local News

Keene Memorial Library will be offering a free gift-wrapping event for the community at its Fremont City Auditorium location, 925 N. Broad St. This will take place from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, from 4-7 p.m.

Wrapping materials will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. Drop-in any time during the event.

For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.

