Keene Memorial Library to host gift wrapping party

Keene Memorial Library will be offering a free gift-wrapping event for the community at its Fremont City Auditorium location, 925 N. Broad St. This will take place from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, from 4-7 p.m.
Wrapping materials will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. Drop-in any time during the event.
For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
