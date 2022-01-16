Keene Memorial Library to host local author

Keene Memorial Library will host author Seth Varner of the book “Visit 531Nebraska: Our Journey to Every Incorporated Town in the State” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

This book describes Varner and his co-author Austin Schneider’s adventures while visiting all 531 incorporated towns in Nebraska during one summer. The synopsis of the book states that it is “jam-packed with historical facts, stories, and unique experiences, readers will develop a deep appreciation for ‘The Cornhusker State’ and discover that it’s not always about the destination, but rather the journey.”

More information about the book or the boys’ adventures, they can be found online at https://wandermorepublishing.com/shop/p/visit531nebraskabook. On this site, you may purchase a copy of the book as well as see photos, trivia about the state, and information about their upcoming titles. Varner will also have copies of Visit 531Nebraska for those interested in purchasing it at Thursday’s reading.

This library event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Elisa Cruz at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.

