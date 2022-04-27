 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keene Memorial Library to offering technology tutoring

Keene Memorial Library
Technology tutoring will be offered from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Library staff will be on hand to address technology questions. That may include setting up a smart device, using e-resources or accessing e-books/e-audiobooks.

