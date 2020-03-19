Keene Memorial Library uses curbside pickup service

• There is a limit of 20 items at one time. Normal checkout limits apply for DVDs, CDs and Playaways.

• Returns or lost fee payments will not be part of the Curbside Pickup Program.

Library materials can be returned via the drop box on the north end of the building.

During the library’s closed period, it is waiving overdue fines and extending most due dates to the first week in April.

Additional updates are available at: https://www.facebook.com/KeeneMemLib

Laura England-Biggs, youth services, said the library staff saw a need for a unique type of service when patrons began running out of materials.

“So we started thinking outside the box,” England-Biggs said. “Tina Walker, our director, suggested curbside pickup because Kearney Public Library started it Tuesday.”

After some modifications, it was decided to launch the service in Fremont.

“Our version includes a table outside the library where people can lay their ID, we check it to match up with their bag of materials, and then leave the bag on the table for them to take home,” England-Biggs said. “No physical contact and we never come near each other.”