Keene Memorial Library uses curbside pickup service

A drive-up library?
Yes.
Keene Memorial Library in Fremont is offering curbside pickup for card-holders needing or wanting materials.
The process works like this:
• Patrons can search for materials online at www.fremontne.gov/library or the BookMyne app or by calling 402-727-2694.
• The patrons then place holds using their library card number and PIN to log into their account.
• Library staff will pull the materials and call the person by phone when the items are ready for pickup.
• Patrons should call the library when they arrive outside the east doors or they may knock on the door if they don’t have a phone with them.
• Cardholders should be prepared to show their library card or photo ID when picking up their items. Library staff will have patrons place their cards on a table next to the entrance to minimize contact.
• Library staff will check the card to match it with the bag of materials and then leave the bag on the table. Patrons then can take the materials home.
• Curbside pickup will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until the library reopens.
• There is a limit of 20 items at one time. Normal checkout limits apply for DVDs, CDs and Playaways.
• Returns or lost fee payments will not be part of the Curbside Pickup Program.
Library materials can be returned via the drop box on the north end of the building.
During the library’s closed period, it is waiving overdue fines and extending most due dates to the first week in April.
Additional updates are available at: https://www.facebook.com/KeeneMemLib
Laura England-Biggs, youth services, said the library staff saw a need for a unique type of service when patrons began running out of materials.
“So we started thinking outside the box,” England-Biggs said. “Tina Walker, our director, suggested curbside pickup because Kearney Public Library started it Tuesday.”
After some modifications, it was decided to launch the service in Fremont.
“Our version includes a table outside the library where people can lay their ID, we check it to match up with their bag of materials, and then leave the bag on the table for them to take home,” England-Biggs said. “No physical contact and we never come near each other.”
By Thursday morning, the library staff had five people pick up their bags of materials.
Patrons have been very appreciative of the service, England-Biggs said.