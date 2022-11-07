 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keene Memorial Library will close for Veterans Day

Local News

Keene Memorial Library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

This also means that there will be no Storytime on Friday.

The library will be open again on Saturday, Nov. 12, at its temporary location inside Fremont City Auditorium.

