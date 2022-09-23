Keene Memorial Library's expansion project groundbreaking ceremony set for Sept. 27

Keene Memorial Library will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its expansion project at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The event will be held on the south lawn outside the library at 1030 N. Broad St. in Fremont. The public is welcome to attend.
Tammy Greunke
