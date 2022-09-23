 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keene Memorial Library's expansion project groundbreaking ceremony set for Sept. 27

East library entrance

The public is invited to the groundbreaking ceremony for the Keene Memorial Library expansion project. The event is set for Sept. 27. The library's east entrance is shown in this photo. The ceremony will be on the south lawn.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

Keene Memorial Library will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its expansion project at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The event will be held on the south lawn outside the library at 1030 N. Broad St. in Fremont. The public is welcome to attend.

