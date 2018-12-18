For many, the holidays can bring gifts of new technology — laptops, tablets, phones and more.
But for those who may be intimidated by the complexities of the new gadgets, Keene Memorial Library in Fremont is offering help.
The library is hosting a “Digital Open House” from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 6, where staffers will offer one-on-one assistance for those hoping to increase their technological literacy.
“We were thinking that if they get a laptop or a tablet or an iPad for Christmas and they’re not quite sure of the features ... we can help you set it up or help you get it connected with your library account,” said Keene Memorial Library’s Elisa Cruz.
Three staff members will be devoted to helping out, and they’ll also be looking to help people learn how to use the library’s digital resources, set up emails and more.
Cruz is bilingual, so assistance will be available in both English and Spanish.
“I think a lot of people don’t know how to use the electronic books; If they’re interested in that, we can help with that,” she said. “And we have a lot of learning databases that are free with your library card.”
The library will have devices ready for use, and guests are invited to bring their own devices in as well.
It’s not the first time the library has hosted an open house like this. They did in September that received positive feedback, which spurred on the idea to do another, Cruz said.
“I think that people need help with things and they don’t realize that we are here to help them all the time,” she said.
The event will also have refreshments and is free to attend. There is no need to RSVP. It will take place inside the library’s large meeting room and is open to the public.
For questions or more information, call Elisa Cruz or Kelly Olson at Keene Memorial Library at (402) 727-2694.