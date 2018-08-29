While the Three R’s – reduce, reuse and recycle – are all of equal importance when it comes to protecting the environment and not being wasteful, next month Keene Memorial Library is hosting an event specifically designed to help people participate in the second R of the sequence—reusing.
Keene is hosting an all-ages upcycling event on September 10 that will allow attendees to reuse old DVD cases, T-shirts, and paper scraps to create new products.
While recycling is an important practice for all consumers, upcycling is a way to take it a step further by reusing products to create something new.
“Instead of having these things end up in a landfill, if you can use these things in other ways it is obviously better,” Elisa Cruz, circulation manager at Keene, said. “And it can be fun, too.”
At the library’s upcycling event, attendees will create upcycled pencil boxes out of old DVD cases, bags from old T-shirts, and buttons and magnets from paper and cloth.
“People end up with a lot of old DVD boxes and so we will be refashioning those into pencil boxes, or other containers,” Cruz said.
The T-shirts are easily transformed into bags with just a few cuts from a pair of scissors.
“You don’t have to sew them or do anything, you just cut slits in the bottom and tie them together and turn them inside out and you have a little bag,” Cruz said.
The bags can be used for any number of things, from carrying books to being used as a pool or beach bag. “It’s like a carry all, as a library we recommend them for carrying magazines or books,” Cruz said. “I used mine during the summer to put my towel and sunblock in, and you don’t have to worry if it gets wet or dirty because it’s just a cloth T-shirt.”
There will also be the opportunity to create flowers from old notebook paper and other materials, which are then glued to a pin or magnet for use as a decorative button or refrigerator magnet.
“We have a lot of old notebooks, and other books that we can’t fit on our shelves anymore and just can’t keep—so instead of just throwing them away – we can find a new use for them,” Cruz said.
The event will run from 4-6 p.m. and is free and open to everyone to attend and participate in.
“Everything can be done in a matter of minutes,” Cruz said. “So you can stay and make a couple things, or just come in and make one bag and be on your way.”