Keep Fluffy, Fido healthy at the holidays

The holidays and wintertime can be tough on our best animal friends, with toxic substances, cold weather and dangerous decorations opening the door to danger for doggos and kitties.

Several local veterinarians offered their tips and best practices for household pets as the holiday season gets underway and winter kicks into gear with dropping temperatures and snow and ice.

Dr. Mark Pettit, a veterinarian at Fremont’s Animal Medical Clinic, said whether it is ice melting products, Christmas tree ornaments or tasty treats like chocolate, there are many safety issues during the winter and holiday season that are unique to the time period.

“Be aware of frost bite, especially if it is really cold. For cats, if they are outside, make sure they have good, fresh water,” Pettit said. “If you have a dog used to the cold, say a hunting dog, it may be acclimated to colder weather. But for something like a Chihuahua, be careful.”

Pettit said limiting the amount of time outside in extreme cold weather is key to an animal’s health, but noted there are an abundance of canine clothing choices available at most pet stores, as well as specialized dog shoes.

“If they’ve never worn (dog booties), they may sit and pout or try to chew them off,” he noted.

Dr. Grant Little, a veterinarian at the Arlington Pet Hospital, said the changes to a home during the holidays with trees, decorations and other elements can stress pets out – and create dangers.

“The biggest thing is, when you introduce (decorations) and new things, it can be stressful and create anxiety (for pets),” Little added. “You can start to see them have more destructive behaviors. They may eat ornaments, or the big thing is making sure they are not biting on electrical cords.”

Both Little and Pettit warned about the dangers presented by products such as ice melt pellets, rock salt, antifreeze, chocolate and the sweetener xylitol.

“Keep dogs away from chocolate, especially dark chocolate. Xylitol is a pretty nasty one, too,” Little explained. “The thing about chocolate is, it is dose-specific. A large dog may eat a small piece of chocolate and not have severe problems, but if a small dog eats a large amount of chocolate, that can be more dangerous. Dark chocolate is much, much more of a risk due to the toxin in it.”

Little said xylitol, a popular sugar-alternative used in many chewing gums, poses a risk to animals by causing dramatic drops in blood sugar.

Pettit said antifreeze and ice melting products can also be a hazard because of assorted chemical ingredients that may be poisonous or if get onto paws, could cause burns.

“Look for pet-friendly ice melt and antifreeze. Be cautious on the ice melt you choose. Some have a lot of phosphate in it, which can burn their feet,” Pettit said. “Clean up any water from your shoes that may melt on your floor to prevent animals from drinking it.”

Pettit said one common danger many pet owners are less aware of is the Christmas tree and decorations, which can be a problem on many levels.

“Christmas trees are definitely a hazard, from cats climbing on the tree and tipping it over to chewing on light cords and getting electrocuted,” Pettit explained. “Dogs eating the ceramic ornaments or balls off the tree is a danger, too.”

If a pet owner suspects their pet has ingested something dangerous, both Little and Pettit said preventive action is the best approach. If a dog or cat changes behavior, becomes lethargic, vomits, or has other unusual symptoms, pet owners should take them in immediately for a check-up with a veterinarian.

Sometimes, both said, calling a poison-control emergency hotline can help, especially if a pet has ingested a lot of chocolate or xylitol or antifreeze.

“Antifreeze is a big problem,” Little explained. “Anything that is sweet, the (pet) is attracted to it. It doesn’t take much, less than an ounce for dogs and less for cats. Antifreeze poisoning symptoms may not show up for 48 hours as they digest it, so taking immediate action is the best solution.”

Another common issue with pet wellbeing and health at the holidays is adopting of pets as gifts.

Charity Weichman, who is on the board of directors of FurEver Home, Inc., animal adoption service and shelter in Fremont, said many people think a puppy may be a good gift at the holidays, only to realize weeks or months later it is not a good fit – leading to the animal being returned to a shelter.

“We actually don’t recommend adopting puppies at the holidays. We tell folks, ‘It may not always work out,’” Weichman said. “They may be in a one-bedroom apartment and (the dog) grows too big. We worry about losing interest (in the pet). People get excited at first, then lose interest in the pet and bring them back to us.”

Weichman said anyone who is thinking about adopting a pet, especially a dog, as a Christmas or holiday gift, should consider many factors including: the cost to care properly for a pet; the breed of a dog; the capability of a dog with children or other pets; the growth potential of the animal in relation to size of living space and the animals particular breed characteristics.

“A dog is a commitment, a several-year commitment,” Weichman added. “It cannot just be returned.”