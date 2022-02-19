Keep Fremont Beautiful among organizations to receive state grants

Various Fremont organizations received a total of more than $100,000 of grants to help fund litter and waste reduction projects from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

Keep Fremont Beautiful received $78,180 for its public education programs and $29,221 for its annual household hazardous waste collection event through the grants.

“As always, we are so grateful to be awarded with this grant funding because it allows us to continue our environmental education programs and provide opportunities to take action throughout the community when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of hazardous waste,” KFB Executive Director Casey Vaughan said.

Additionally, Friends of the Fremont Area Parks received $6,219 for 25% reimbursement of rubber surface using 21,250 pounds of rubber, while Growing Hearts Academy received $2,625 for 25% reimbursement of a poured-in-place surface using 3,100 pounds of rubber.

The total number of grants, announced on Wednesday, totaled more than $6.6 million to support 155 projects across the state.

“There were many outstanding applications submitted to NDEE this year,” Director Jim Macy said. “These grants will assist many important local efforts to promote litter and waste reduction and help handle the costs of proper disposal of many materials, such as household hazardous waste and scrap tires.”

Vaughan said KFB’s HHW collection event is held each year at Christensen Field. Last year, the organization took more than 5,000 of hazardous waste from residents.

“That allows the citizens throughout Dodge County to dispose of bigger household hazardous waste at no cost to them and to properly dispose of it,” she said. “So it is really important.”

Through public education for youth, teens and adults, Vaughan said KFB has a program in place for kindergarteners and second-graders.

Additionally, KFB will return its environmental fair for fourth-grade students in Fremont and Arlington after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So we are excited about that,” Vaughan said. “The public education grant, it really funds school and community education and also helps with the overall operation of Keep Fremont Beautiful.”

