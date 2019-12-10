Keep Fremont Beautiful announced that it had chosen its new executive director last week.
Casey Vaughan will start in her position on Dec. 16. She will replace Leila Hybl, who has been executive director since February 2018.
“Casey, as a candidate, was just perfect because she really ticked all of the boxes for what we were looking for,” Hybl said.
Since the 1970s, Keep Fremont Beautiful has raised awareness in the Fremont community through education outreach and beautification projects.
Hybl announced in October that she would step down from her role due to a change in her husband’s position. Her family will move to Ohio next year.
“She’s done a great job for us, and she’s really taken Keep Fremont Beautiful in her two years to a new level and brought new ideas to the organization,” said Alan Sawtelle, chairman of the KFB Board of Directors.
After Hybl’s announcement, the board began its process for finding a replacement. It received eight applications and interviewed three of them.
“It is an exciting and important position, so we were glad that people outside of the KFB board and staff were to feel that way,” Hybl said.
Vaughan graduated from Metropolitan Community College with a liberal arts degree in 2008 and from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a psychology degree and communications minor in 2009.
Previously, Vaughan worked with the Fremont Housing Agency for three years. After taking time off to take care of her child, she started work as a community outreach and volunteer coordinator for the Habitat for Humanity last June.
Vaughan said she was approached by long-time friend Hybl, who told her that she recommended her as a candidate to the board.
“I just took a little while to think about it and then I decided that it would be a great opportunity for me,” Vaughan said. “And I think that Keep Fremont Beautiful is a good match and that I could do a lot for the agency, so I decided to go ahead and submit my resume.”
Hybl said Vaughan stood out due to her experience, excitement for the position and her connections in the Fremont community.
“Her interview team thought that the experience with volunteerism and her work with the community outreach that she’s done in the past with her other job were a real good fit for what Keep Fremont Beautiful is about,” Sawtelle said.
Vaughan said she was “extremely excited” to hear she received the position and said she had been wanting a role where she could direct the future for a program.
“My top goals that I have are to increase funding for the programs, to connect with more individuals and businesses in our community to establish new partnerships, I think that’s a major thing,” she said. “And then in the future, I would like to expand the educational programs as well.”
Hybl said there will be a transitional period before her last day with KFB on Jan. 15. For three weeks, she will work with Vaughan on getting her familiar with inventory, KFB’s relationships with locals businesses and how the grant process works.
“I’ll just be making sure she has every bit of information that she needs regarding KFB programming,” Hybl said.
Hybl said she felt very confident leaving her role as executive director in Vaughan’s hands.
“I was very sad to have to make this decision, but knowing that we have such a capable and wonderful incoming director, I am really looking forward to seeing what she does for the organization and where the organization goes,” she said. “So having the board name a director is very exciting and helps me bring this chapter to a close and helps me to step away.”
Sawtelle said he was proud of the work that Leila had done for KFB and that the board would miss her and her family.
“She did an outstanding job the two years that she was director of Keep Fremont Beautiful,” he said. “And the board has confidence that Casey will continue the KFB initiatives and keep the organization moving forward.”
For Vaughan, she said she’s passionate about protecting the environment through proper waste disposal and wants to see that in her position.
“I was born and raised in Fremont, I planned to stay here and we’re raising our children here,” she said. “So it is very important to me to keep our community clean and beautiful not only for our generation but for future generations as well.”