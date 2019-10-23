After nearly two years of service, Leila Hybl will step down from her role as executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful this January.
Hybl told the organization’s board of directors during its meeting last week that her family would be locating to Ohio sometime early next year.
“It was not a decision made lightly, but just due to a change in my husband’s current position,” she said. “We’ve decided to move so that we can be together more often since he travels extensively.”
Hybl, who has held the position since February 2018, said her last day with Keep Fremont Beautiful will be Jan. 15. The organization will hold its first executive search committee meeting this Friday.
Keep Fremont Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, raises awareness for improving the community’s environment and provides education for issues like litter and beautification.
The organization started off as the Architectural Review Committee, which became the Mayor’s Beautification Committee in the mid-1970s. In 1983, the committee became the Keep Fremont Beautiful Committee.
You have free articles remaining.
Hybl said she was proud of Keep Fremont Beautiful’s efforts over the past two years in her role. She said the organization has made strides to reach out to a younger audience.
“We have developed a marketing plan whereas when we put out a newsletter, we also develop social media content to go alongside the newsletter information to be able to share that online,” she said.
Other efforts include the digitizing or modernizing of the organization’s materials, including its second grade presentation video. While the original video was on DVD, it was transferred to a digital file after it was no longer compatible with the schools’ equipment.
“So that will be readily accessible in the classroom going forward for those classroom presentations,” Hybl said. “So I’m glad to have been able to take part in that.”
Hybl also said she was grateful to have gotten to work closely with Sue Reyzlik, who was executive director for over three decades before stepping down in March 17.
“She graciously agreed to provide me with six months of training when I started,” she said. “And being able to just uphold the programming that she had developed and implemented for so many years, I’m just very proud of that.”